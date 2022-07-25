Saweetie Rocks Barely There Swimsuit & PVC Boots While Spending The Day On A Boat

Ahoy, matey! Saweetie, 29, looked like a catch as she enjoyed a boat day over the weekend. The “Best Friend” rapper put on a sizzling display donning a barely-there swimsuit and sexy thigh-high PVC boots while on deck in a series of Instagram Story posts, shared on Sunday, Jul. 24.

The California-born cutie left little to the imagination donning an eye-popping black design that crisscrossed her body to reveal maximum amount of skin. A giant cleavage-baring cutout and strappy details on the hips really let Saweetie’s bombshell silhouette shine, but it was still her sultry footwear that stole the show.

now why saweetie steal SpongeBob boots? pic.twitter.com/EpktN9xsIL — 𝙇𝙖𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙞🤍 (@BOTTEGABARDI) July 24, 2022

Looking like a total goddess, she had her hair in long, honey-blonde waves and painted her full pout a sexy brick tone. The “My Type” hitmaker completed the look with some sparkles, adding diamond bangles and matching hoops.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Eva Longoria shows off her incredible bikini body on the beach in Marbella. 23 Jul 2022 Pictured: Eva Longoria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880578_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

While Saweetie was undeniably stunning, the star’s look came with some complications. After strutting her stuff above, she went to slip into something more comfortable. After some time in the sun, the rapper struggled to slip the skintight boots off and eventually had to enlist the help of a friend to free her feet.

Saweetie having technical difficulties pic.twitter.com/FrWuUopZRV — 212 (@212mediaTV) July 25, 2022

The “Tap In” is enjoying some downtime after giving one fan quite the concert experience during Rolling Loud festival in Miami over the weekend. During her set, Saweetie called out one handsome crowd member. After spotting someone just “her type”, the A-lister called him over for a quick chat.

“I love being single but um, this gentleman right here … he got this little chain on,” she smiled. Fellow audience members cheered the guy, named Will, on as he headed up to the stage. Then then, pair chatted for a few seconds before she soared into “My Type”, one of her biggest hits.

Though the star said she was enjoying the single life, she previously told Pop Sugar her idea of a perfect first date. “My ideal first date is probably the arcade,” she dished. “I need to know that this person is fun, because I’m really fun and I want to have fun. And don’t let me beat you, I like a challenge.”