Dua Lipa Wears Totally Sheer Pink Net Dress In Melbourne: Photos

Dua Lipa, 27, looked gorgeous in her latest Instagram photos. The singer, who has been in Melbourne, Australia, took to the social media page to share several new sexy photos of herself wearing a pink net dress that had two star pieces with cartoon faces on it over the chest area. She also had pink bikini bottoms on and wore matching pink net gloves that opened at her fingertips.

“down undaaaa in bikini bottom ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” she wrote in the caption for one post. Another post showed her hanging out and drinking with pals while wearing the same outfit. The beauty, who had her long hair down with the look, appeared to be having the time of her life as she flashed smiles and danced the night away. “Fiestaaaa in Melbourne!!!

💋💋💋💋💋💋💋,” she captioned the second post.

Once Dua shared her new snapshots, her fans took to the comments section to compliment them. “Wow,” many fans wrote while another asked if the star faces were supposed to be Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants. A third called her “pretty” and a fourth admitted they thought the look was a “win.”

Before Dua made headlines with her pink net dress, she got attention for an outfit she wore in Japan. It was a plunging strappy black and white lace lingerie set and black over-the-knee boots. She posed as she balanced on the floor and bent her knees, in one photo, and gave off a surprised facial expression.

When Dua’s not wowing with her looks, she’s gaining interest in her love life. The talented star recently gushed over Trevor Noah, whom she’s been rumored to be dating after a kiss in Sept., during a discussion with him on her podcast, At Your Service. After calling him a “very special guest” she praised his memoir, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood. “I found it to be totally moving and occasionally quite funny,” she said on the episode. “It was also the reason I wanted to speak to him for this week’s episode.”

She also mentioned his sense of humor after he complimented her. “You are obviously very funny,” she said, adding, “but your humor is very analytical, and I think that’s also a big reason why people gravitate to you.”