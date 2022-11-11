Sydney Sweeney Slays In Red Mini Dress With Thigh-High White Leather Boots On Cover Of ‘GQ’

Sydney Sweeney always manages to look sexy no matter what she’s doing and that’s exactly what she did on the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration 2022 in association with BOSS cover. The 25-year-old slayed the cover in a long-sleeve, bright Versace dress with a tight red Versace corset on top and a pair of heeled leather Thom Solo boots.

Sydney’s cover was seriously sexy as she kneeled on a bright red motorcycle with one leg up in the air. She had her blonde hair down and straight while parted in the middle and topped her look off with a pair of Cartier earrings. In another stunning photo from the shoot, Syndey wore a poofy white leather GCDS coat that looked more like a comforter than a jacket.

The coat was draped off her shoulders and she opted out of wearing a bra beneath. The center of the coat featured a massive bow and was cut out on the front, revealing her toned legs. She topped her look off with purple Christian Louboutin heels, Chopard diamond earrings, and a bold red lip.

As if Sydney’s photos couldn’t get any sexier, she posed in a skintight, red cowl-neck Moschino gown that hugged her frame perfectly. The sleeveless dress was cinched in at her waist and she accessorized it with diamond Yessayan earrings and rings.

Another one of our favorite photos from the shoot pictured Sydney wearing a tight white scoop-neck Prada tank top with a black Prada mini skirt that had a sheer, sparkly gold skirt underneath. She tied her look together with diamond Tiffany earrings and a diamond choker Yessayan necklace.

Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot was Sydney’s teal sparkly Off-White dress that had a plunging halter neckline and a massive matching cape that trailed behind her. The dress showed off ample cleavage while she accessorized with Van Cleef earrings and a Chopard ring.