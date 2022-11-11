Florence Pugh & Zach Braff’s Flirty IG Exchange Has Fans Wondering What’s Going On Between The Exes

View gallery Image Credit: KCS Presse / Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

The comment section is getting hot! Fans went wild after Florence Pugh left a sweet comment on Zach Braff’s latest Instagram post, and the actor responded with a flirty message on Thursday, November 10. The steamy comments came about three months after the pair quietly broke up after about three years of dating. Flirty messages aside, it’s clear that the former couple is still very close.

Zach, 47, announced that he was auctioning off a 30-minute Zoom call with his former Scrubs co-star Donald Faison to raise money for Home For Our Troops, which “build[s] specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans,” as he wrote in the caption. Maybe Florence, 26, is very passionate about the organization or just a huge Scrubs fan, but she seemed very interested in hopping on Zoom with her ex and his co-star. “I’m deffo bidding on this,” she wrote.

The Black Widow actress’s comment surprised so many people, and even Zach seemed a little surprised, as he responded with his own flirtatious comment. “I’m certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans….” he wrote.

Naturally, fans were all for the pair publicly flirting with each other. “10 points Gryffindor on how you’re flirting with Florence Pugh here,” one fan wrote. Another person referenced Florence’s role in Midsommar. “May Queen for the win,” they commented.

Florence shared that the two had split up earlier in 2022 in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published in August. She shared that the two were trying to keep their breakup on the down low. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” she said.

The former couple was first connected back in 2018 and went Instagram official in November 2019. While it’s not clear when exactly Florence and Zach split up, she did spark rumors that she was dating actor Will Poulter when the pair were seen at the beach together back in May, but the Little Women star quickly nipped the rumors in the bud with an Instagram Story. “Thanks for saying we look sexy… doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy,” she wrote.