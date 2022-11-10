Camila Cabello Dazzles In Sheer Sequin Mini Dress & Front Bangs For Victoria’s Secret Fragrance Ad

Camila Cabello looked fabulous when she wore a sheer sequin mini dress & front bangs for a new Victoria's Secret fragrance campaign.

November 10, 2022
Image Credit: Victoria's Secret/MEGA

Camila Cabello just slayed her second campaign for Victoria’s Secret Bombshell fragrance. The 25-year-old looked gorgeous when she wore a completely sheer black ruffled mini dress that was covered in sequins to promote the new Bombshell Magic fragrance, just in time for the holidays. Not only did Camila look fab in the poofy mini, but she debuted new front bangs.

Camila Cabello in Victoria’s Secret new Bombshell Magic fragrance campaign. (Victoria’s Secret/MEGA)

In the photos, Camila rocked the off-the-shoulder see-through black tulle ruffled mini. The dress was poofy as it featured tiers of ruffles and was completely covered in colorful sequins. She styled the fun party dress with a gorgeous new hairstyle that pictured her jet-black hair down and straight with the ends flipped up and front bangs that covered her forehead. As for the rest of her makeup, she rocked a subtle smokey eye, some mascara, and a nude matte lip.

Camila Cabello in Victoria’s Secret new Bombshell Magic fragrance campaign. (Victoria’s Secret/MEGA)

This is the second campaign that Camila has starred in for the fragrance. Her last campaign was just as stunning and one of our favorite photos from the shoot was her skintight, long-sleeve black jumpsuit that was completely sheer, revealing a black bra and matching high-waisted underwear beneath.

In another gorgeous photo, Camila rocked a plunging, spaghetti-strap denim corset top that laced up in the middle of her chest, and showed off ample cleavage. She posted the photo on her Instagram writing, “i loved this shoot! It’s rare that my lil sun freckles get to have their moment.” As if the photos couldn’t get any better, Camila rocked a strapless pink fluffy tulle crop top, a white top with massive ruffled sleeves, and a bedazzled white button-down shirt.

