Camila Cabello Gets Booed On ‘The Voice’ After She Shades Blake Shelton: Watch

Camila Cabello started some drama during Monday, Oct. 24’s episode of The Voice, and fans were not here for it. The 25-year-old “Havanna” singer threw some subtle shade at 46-year-old Voice veteran Blake Shelton when she agreed with his analysis of contestant Sasha Hurtado‘s performance. After Blake said she needed to perform the “right song” to really impress fans and the judges, Camila hesitantly applauded him. “So I think that you’re right for the first time ever…” she quipped. The whole room instantly flooded with boos, as well as defeated noises from Blake and judge John Legend. On the bright side, Blake’s wife Gwen Stefani laughed along with the jab.

The 2022 season of The Voice is the last time Gwen, 53, and Blake will rival each other on the hit NBC competition series, as Blake announced earlier this month that the show’s 23rd season will be his last. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” he wrote in an Instagram announcement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

Of course, the biggest thing to come out of the show — which Blake has been a judge for since its debut season in 2011 — is meeting his now-wife, Gwen. A person close to the “Rich Girl” hitmaker revealed to HollywoodLife after Blake’s big announcement that she is super supportive of her hubby’s decision to leave. “Gwen couldn’t be prouder of Blake right now. She knows it’s a huge decision and one that he hasn’t taken lightly,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY noted. “He has discussed leaving the show numerous times over the years with Gwen but feels like now is the right time to do it.”

According to another source, Blake’s “bittersweet” decision comes with the plan to spend more family time with Gwen and her three kids she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8. “They both feel that they have reached the pinnacles of their career and Blake is really looking forward to just being at home with Gwen and experiencing life with her at their peaceful home in Oklahoma,” they explained to HL EXCLUSIVELY. “Being able to have her on with him this one last season right now has been phenomenal, but they both know that it must come to an end. Blake is so proud of the show and honored to be a part of its success. The two of them will definitely be watching from home.”

Gwen’s last season of The Voice (for now, at least) is Season 22. In 2023, Blake will be joined by Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and returning coach Kelly Clarkson. This means that he is the only judge from Season 22 to move on to Season 23.