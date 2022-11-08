Jennifer Lopez Slays In Red Gown & Plunging Corset Crop Top For ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Image Credit: Annie Leibovitz

Jennifer Lopez always manages to make anything look sexy and that’s exactly what she did in her December 2022 cover shoot of Vogue. The 53-year-old stunned on the cover of the magazine in a bright red Valentino Haute Couture dress with a massive flower on the bodice.

On the cover, JLo held onto a tree branch while in the air wearing the flowy dress. The gown had a long silk skirt and spaghetti straps and she wore minimal makeup, adding just a subtle brown shadow and nude matte lip. JLo let the dress speak for itself as she opted out of any accessories or jewelry and went completely barefoot.

Aside from the cover, JLo slayed her outfits throughout the photoshoot, and one of our favorites was her Marc Jacobs ensemble. JLo rocked a skintight, super cropped white, corset top that had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She put her toned abs and tiny waist on display in the bustier and styled it with a low-rise, black leather maxi skirt with a long train and an oversized black leather jacket on top.

As if JLo’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she donned a head-to-toe black Dior ensemble featuring a super tiny, low-cut black bralette with a high-waisted black pleated maxi skirt that had a plunging hip-high slit on the side revealing her toned legs. She completed the outfit with a long, sheer black lace jacket and a pair of black lace-up Alaïa boots with clear acrylic heels.

Another one of our favorite outfits was her Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello look that featured a creamy silk button-down shirt that JLo left unbuttoned, revealing her braless cleavage beneath. She draped an oversized black peacoat with a gold and silver metallic floral brooch on it over her shoulders and topped her look off with a completely sheer skirt that showed off her black underwear beneath.