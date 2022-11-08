Brittany Mahomes Passionately Kisses Patrick Before He Hits The Field To ‘Pregame’: Photos

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes looked as in love as ever as they packed on the PDA before the Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 6. In Instagram photos shared by the expecting mother, 27, (seen here) the adorable pair passionately locked lips on the sidelines, with Brittany grabbing on to her NFL pro husband’s face each time. “Pregame smooches,” she captioned the snapshots.

Brittany also showed off her adorable outfit for the winning game. In Instagram pics she posted on Nov. 7, she smiled wide in a black biker short body suit paired with thigh-high black boots. She added a splash of color with a long, red peacoat to match the Chiefs’ colors.

The Sunday Night Football photos came just under two months after Brittany took their firstborn, Sterling Skye, to the football field to see her 26-year-old dad play for the first time. In a video seen here, Patrick jogged over to his daughter, who was being held by Brittany, and gave her a kiss on the cheek. He commented that Sterling looked a bit confused by all the excitement, to which Brittany replied that she was “scared of the camera”. Sterling looked adorable in bright red tutu and a denim jacket with her last name and Patrick’s jersey number embroidered on the back for the outing.

Sterling is a soon-to-be big sister, as Brittany and the star quarterback are expecting their second child together. They announced the exciting news in May and revealed they’re expecting a boy in June.

Sweetly enough, Brittany shared a tribute to Sterling on Nov. 3 to thank her for making her a mom for the first time. “As we embark on the last several weeks of this baby girl being my only child, I can only think of how thankful I am to be her mama!” she exclaimed. “Sterling Skye, you have taught me so much about life. Peace, patience, to be present and truly only spend your time on what matters! You my girl are my everything & I will never take this life with you for granted!”

“I can not wait for you to be the best big sister but also soaking in every last second with just you ster girl,” she concluded.

While Patrick’s Instagram page is mostly filled with football photos, he did take a moment to share his family Halloween costume. The growing family dressed with a space theme and had Brittany as the moon, Sterling as a star, and Patrick as the sun. “The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster,” Patrick captioned the photos. How cute!