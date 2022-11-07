Ted Cruz Gets A Beer Can Thrown At Him At Houston Astros World Series Parade: Watch

The now viral moment happened when the Senator of Texas rode in the parade and Houston Police later confirmed they arrested the culprit.

November 7, 2022 6:20PM EST
Ted Cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks out of a meeting room for the lawyers of former President Donald Trump and back to the Senate floor through the Senate Reception room on the fourth day of the Senate Impeachment trials for former President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill, Friday, Feb 12, 2021 in Washington. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) looks on during U.S. President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden spoke about his plan to revive America's economy and health as it continues to recover from a devastating pandemic. He delivered his speech before 200 invited lawmakers and other government officials instead of the normal 1600 guests because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Biden Delivers his First Address to a Joint Session of Congress, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 28 Apr 2021
Cancun, MEXICO - Heidi Cruz is seen at Cancun Airport this afternoon with her daughters just a day after being spotted on the beach in Cancun. Ted Cruz fled Texas on Thursday after huge backlash over his decision to leave as Texans froze. It seems Heidi may have thought better of it as well and has cut her trip short. Pictured: Heidi Cruz BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Ted Cruz, 51, had a beer can thrown at him during the Houston Astros parade to honor their World Series win on Monday, and an arrest was made shortly after. The Senator of Texas, who wore an orange short-sleeved shirt and jeans, was riding on a vehicle during the Houston, TX event and videos captured the shocking moment when the can flies right by his head, missing it by only inches and hitting his arm/chest area. He looked shaken up by the incident and the Houston Police Department confirmed that they arrested the individual responsible on their official Twitter account.

“HPD made one arrest during today’s victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention,” the first of two tweets read.

“Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges. We will release the suspect’s name and booking photo here when formal charges are filed,” the second tweet read.

This isn’t the first time the Republican politician has made headlines for being physically or verbally attacked. Just a couple of weeks ago, he was screamed at by climate change protesters in the audience of The View while answering a question about inflation from the show’s hosts. The members apparently used profanity during the shouts and it caused the show to cut to a commercial break.

Ted, who is often under scrutiny due to his career in politics, was also heckled at Yankee Stadium during a game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros a few days before his appearance on The View. A Yankee fan shared a TikTok clip of hometown fans swearing and calling out obscenities to him from the stands. Host Ana Navarro even mentioned the incident during his interview. “They gave you a better reception than the Yankees’ fans,” she said before she later took back her comment. “I take back what I said about the Yankees’ fans.”

