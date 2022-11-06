Amy Schumer References About Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments In ‘SNL’s Opening Monologue

Amy Schumer put some heat on friend Kim Kardashian‘s ex Kanye West and his controversial anti-semitic comments. The comedian, 41, made the reference to the Chicago born rapper while discussing her husband Chris Fischer, 42, who is is on the spectrum. “My husband has autism spectrum disorder — it used to be called Asperger’s — then they found Dr. Asperger had Nazi ties…Kanye,” she said quietly on the Nov. 5 episode as she looked at her mic and said, “that’s weird.” She then said, “Isn’t that crazy?”

During the monologue, she also joked that it had become awkward to have sex with him Chris to the fact he’s her “spouse” and now “family” — effectively, she explained, her “emergency contact.” She married Gene back in 2018.

Amy Schumer’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/EuLCNJWWhN — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2022

“My husband and I do have a good sex life. We have found the best weekday to have sex is always ‘to-MORROW’. We’re always like, we ate today, we won’t eat tomorrow — we don’t eat tomorrow,” she said on stage after telling the audience her doctors ordered her not to have sex for six weeks after giving birth to son Gene David Fischer, 3 (“more like six years,” she quipped). “It’s awkward having sex with your spouse — it is…I have Thanksgiving with you, I lay out your sweaters — I can’t go down on you, you’re my emergency contact. Sick!” she joked. “We can’t talk dirty to each other, we know each other too well.”

Amy has been pals of Kim for years. The SKIMS founder made her hosting debut a year ago in Oct. 2021 — and as featured on Hulu’s The Kardashians, sought advice from her friend Amy on the opening monologue (which included plenty of barbs directed at ex-husband Kanye West). Amy also popped up in a Bachelorette inspired sketch that included surprise cameos by Chris Rock, Jessie Williams, John Cena, Chase Crawford, and Tyler Cameron!

“I have no doubt in my mind that my husband is in this room. In fact, I wish I could marry each and every one of you but that would be way too many husbands,” Kim said to the group. Instead of picking one of the male suitors, however, Kim revealed she had fallen for one of the show’s producers: Amy! “This might be against the rules but I really connected with one of the producers on the show. Amy S!” she declared. “Even though I’ve never dated a woman before, I feel…” Kim began as Amy also expressed her feelings back.

Amy has hosted SNL twice in the past: she made her debut on Oct. 10, 2015 ahead of her film Trainwreck. She hosed once again on May 12, 2018.