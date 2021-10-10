Kim Kardashian Attempts To Find Her ‘Dream Guy’ As She Hilariously Picks Amy Schumer & Chris Rock

Kim Kardashian had a bevy of handsome men to choose from in this ‘Bachelorette’ spoof, including Tyler Cameron, Chase Crawford, John Cena and Jesse Williams!

After years of spoofing Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Saturday Night Live finally welcomed Kim Kardashian, 40, to Studio 8H. The reality star brought the laughs in plenty of sketches, including an epic star-studded version of The Bachelorette dubbed “The Dreamy Guy.” In the sketch, a blonde haired Kim — going by the name Rochelle — attempted to find her husband from a roster of handsome A-Listers including Chris Rock, Jessie Williams, John Cena, Chase Crawford, and Tyler Cameron!

“I have no doubt in my mind that my husband is in this room. In fact, I wish I could marry each and every one of you but that would be way too many husbands,” Kim, wearing a yellow dress, said on-stage to her contenders. She then called each of them up one to receive a token indicating they’ve made the next round. First up? Chase!

“Chase — I had no much fun at the go carts with you — thank you for telling me about your hit show Gossip Girl,” Kim said to him, as he nervously took the token from her. Next to make the list was former real-life Bachelorette contestant Tyler, who she thanked for his “hot body” (he then retorted that he’d see her “in the hot tub”). Chris Rock, dapper in a plaid blazer, was then called up.

“Chris R — thank you for making me watch your nine HBO specials as you sat next to me and mouthed all the words,” she said in a perfectly neutral tone. Chris accepted the token from the reality star, and noted perhaps they should “watch [Dave] Chappelle next time.” Kim’s Rochelle then threw in a twist like Bachelor viewers have never seen!

“This might be aginst the rules but I really connected with one of the producers on the show. Amy S!” she declared, as Amy Schumer unexpectedly popped out! “Even though I’ve never dated a woman before, I feel…” she said, before Amy cut her off and said she had feelings, too. Finally, she chose Jessie Williams and John Cena, leaving Kyle Mooney‘s “Zeek” in the dust.

“Jessie W — I didn’t talk to you one single time this entire week, but you are the most attractive human I’ve ever seen,” she explained. “John C — you’re kind, considerate, mega jacked and very, very rich…I don’t love that you have a wife,” she pondered, referencing Shay Shariatzadeh. John agreed that was “very., very” fair as Kim’s Rochelle said she’s going to “to need you to figure out your wife situation.”