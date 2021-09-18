Dave Chappelle’s Kids: Everything To Know About Comedian’s 3 Children

Dave Chappelle and his wife Elaine Erfe share three sweet children. Find out everything you need to know about the comedian’s kids!

Dave Chappelle and his wife Elaine Erfe live a very private life. The couple, who wed in 2001, have kept their kids out of the spotlight through the years and even relocated to Ohio. The high-profile Saturday Night Live star ditched New York and Los Angeles for Yellow Springs, Ohio, where the family live on a 65-acre farm. Here’s everything you need to know about the low-key couple, and their kids Sulayman, Ibrahim, and Sanaa.

Sulayman

Dave and Elaine’s three kids all have very unique names, which are reportedly a tribute to Dave’s Muslim faith, along with his wife’s Christian background. The comedian’s oldest son Sulayman was born in 2001, and is a boxing enthusiast. After welcoming their first child, Dave spoke about how his life changed. “Everything changed after I had children,” he told CBS News in 2017. “I took my professional life more seriously. And I think, as a dude, I had more depth after I had kids.”

While not much is known about Sulayman, his A-list dad told a story during one of his comedy specials about finding marijuana in his room. “I went into my older son’s room … and I found these notebooks and I started going through the notebooks,” he said. “There was all this wonderful poetry in it… Then I looked through his drawers and I opened his middle drawer and I found his rolling papers. I looked down at them papers and said, ‘Oh, that’s where the poetry’s coming from.’”

Ibrahim

Just two years after welcoming their first son, Dave and Elaine welcomed Ibrahim in 2003. It came a few years before the comedian would infamously walk away from Chappelle’s Show amid personal issues. “She was with me when I was poor,” Dave said of his longtime marriage to Elaine, before noting that she stuck by his side throughout the rough times in 2006. Little is known about Ibrahim, just that he resides in the family’s small Ohio town with his parents and two siblings.

Sanaa

The couple’s youngest child, daughter Sanaa, was born in 2009. While she keeps a low profile like her two older brothers, her dad opened up in a 2019 Netflix stand-up special, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, about watching his children grow up. “I see my age in my children. I came home from the road not long ago — I was gone for weeks and weeks, and when I came back, nobody was home. Not one person in my family thought maybe I’d like to see them when I got back,” he recalled. “That s**t was a wakeup call. When my kids were little and the tour bus would pull up to the house, [they’d] spill out. ‘Dad is home, hooray!’ Then as the years went on, they’d get less interested. ‘Hey everybody, look: It’s Mr. Promises back from the road.’”

It seems young Sanaa could be following in her dad’s footsteps, as she had a small cameo in the hit 2018 film, A Star Is Born. She played her real-life dad’s daughter, and appeared on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival with Dave.