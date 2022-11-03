Naomi Campbell, 52, Slays In Tiny White Bikini While On Vacation In Maldives: Photos

Naomi Campbell showed off her incredible figure in a tiny white string bikini while on vacation in the Maldives with a friend.

November 3, 2022
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Naomi Campbell, it’s that she always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears. That’s exactly what the 52-year-old did while on vacation in the Maldives with her friend and model, Alton Mason. While on the trip, Naomi rocked a white string bikini with slip-on white leather mules and gold accessories.

Alton posted a slideshow of photos with Naomi and the supermodel looked stunning in her bikini. The top featured tiny triangle cups that tied in the back and she styled it with matching, low-rise, side-tie bottoms. She accessorized her look with layered gold choker necklaces, oversized square sunglasses, heels, and a tiny silver body chain around her waist. As for her glam, she had her long hair down in tight curls while parted in the middle.

Naomi has been traveling a ton these past few weeks. Just the other day, she was in Qatar when she attended the Forever – Valentino exhibit, wearing a huge, hot pink feathered headpiece that covered her face and styled it with a matching pink gown.

Naomi’s headpiece was a colossal circle lined with fluffy feathers and not only was her head covered, but most of her face was as well. The only part of her face you could see through the accessory was her eyes, nose, and mouth, which were painted with matching pink lipstick.

Naomi styled the head accessory with a matching flowing pink gown with long, cape sleeves. The dress had a long train that trailed behind her and she accessorized it with a layered diamond necklace and silver and black bangles.

