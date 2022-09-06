Naomi Campbell Goes Topless & Covers Up With Just A Necklace For ‘W’ Magazine Cover: Photos

Naomi Campbell graced the cover of 'W' magazine's 50th anniversary issue & went completely topless for the sexy photo shoot.

September 6, 2022 2:12PM EDT
naomi campbell
Image Credit: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

If there’s one thing for sure about Naomi Campbell, it is that she always manages to look sexy and that’s what she did on the cover of W magazine’s 50th anniversary issue. The 52-year-old looked stunning in a completely sheer fishnet dress on the cover of the magazine but it was the inside photos that pictured her topless that were seriously sexy.

naomi campbell
Naomi Campbell looked stunning in a sheer fishnet blue dress on the cover of ‘W’ magazine’s 50th anniversary issue. (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

On the cover, Naomi wore a fishnet blue Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress that was entirely see-through. The mesh dress featured a low-cut neckline, which she chose to go braless underneath, and styled it with a pair of high-waisted black underwear. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe, black ankle-strap Jimmy Choo heels and had her long hair down in beach waves.

naomi campbell
In one photo, Naomi went completely topless except for a chunky white layered necklace covering her chest. (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

In perhaps the sexiest photo from the shoot though, Naomi stood up against a gate completely topless with just an Alaïa multistrand necklace covering her bare chest. The chunky white necklace covered the front of her breasts while she revealed major side and underboob. She topped her look off with a pair of high-waisted black underwear and black feather Alaïa heels.

naomi campbell
Naomi went completely naked under a furry animal print coat with pointed-toe black Jimmy Choo pumps. (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Naomi rocked an oversized, black and brown furry Balenciaga Couture coat with nothing underneath, revealing ample cleavage and her long, toned legs which were accentuated with black pointed-toe Jimmy Choo pumps.

Not only did Naomi look stunning, but she shared the secret to her success, admitting, “I like what I do, first and foremost. You have to, to have a career that really goes on. There is no career strategy on my end, but at this point, I love using the platform that I have to help young designers. The kids I work with are not just in the markets we know, but in Africa, the Middle East, India…and because people know me and I’ve come to understand the fashion world so well over time, I can get them the attention that they deserve. Fashion has provided me with so much, and it’s my philosophy to share that.”

