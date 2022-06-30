Naomi Campbell, 52, Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On A Yacht In Turkey: Photos

Naomi Campbell always makes a statement in her outfits and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Bodrum, Turkey. The 52-year-old showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a plunging patterned one-piece swimsuit while on a yacht.

Naomi’s one-piece featured a plunging V-neckline with a keyhole cutout under the chest that revealed ample cleavage. The one-piece featured a spaghetti halterneck while the chest was a pretty pale pink. The bottom half of the swimsuit was a blue floral print with white crochet details. She accessorized her look with gold necklaces, turquoise sunglasses, and a huge green floral headpiece.

Naomi has been on a roll with her outfits lately and she was just in Paris for fashion week. Naomi looked fabulous when she attended the AMI Paris presentation wearing a head-to-toe pastel yellow outfit. She rocked an oversized button-down shirt tucked into a pair of fitted, pleated trousers with flared hems. She topped her look off with black patent leather pointed-toe pumps and oversized black sunglasses.

Naomi Campbell's Most Glamorous Red Carpet & Modeling Photos Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Saint Laurent Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris Fashion S/S 2020 Saint Laurent, Paris, France - 24 Sep 2019 Naomi Campbell 'Decision To Leave' premiere, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2022 Wearing Valentino

Meanwhile, a few days before that, Naomi attended the Louis Vuitton show when she rocked a matching purple and silver two-piece set. She rocked a baggy, short-sleeve button-down shirt which she left completely open, revealing her bare chest.

She styled the oversized top with the matching high-waisted baggy trousers. A few gold necklaces and purple sunglasses completed her cool summery look.

The next day she attended the Dior Homme show when she wore yet another suit. This time, she wore a dark gray two-piece featuring a baggy blazer, left open to reveal her pink button-down shirt. She tucked the blouse into a pair of high-waisted flared trousers that were cinched in at the waist with a belt. Huge round sunglasses, a pink purse, and peep-toe heels completed her look.