Naomi Campbell, 52, Looks Fierce In Plunging Blazer On The Runway At Milan Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell took Milan Fashion Week by storm when she wore a low-cut baggy blazer with nothing underneath revealing ample cleavage. The 52-year-old hit the runway at the Boss show wearing an oversized blue suit with a baggy blazer, opting out of wearing a shirt or bra beneath.

Naomi styled her blazer with a pair of matching wide-leg trousers and a long navy blue peacoat draped over her shoulders. She topped her look off with a pair of peep-toe leather heels and gorgeous glam. Her long, dark black hair was down, pin-straight, and parted in the middle while a sultry smokey eye and a glossy lip completed her look.

Aside from this look, Naomi also slayed the Tod’s runway wearing a taupe, double-breasted leather trench coat that was cinched in around her waist. She styled the coat with a pair of matching straight-leg leather trousers, a cream leather purse, and cream suede sandals.

Naomi has been looking fabulous lately and when she’s not strutting down catwalks, she’s gracing the covers of magazines. The supermodel slayed the September cover of W magazine’s 50th-anniversary issue when she wore a sheer fishnet dress.

On the cover, Naomi wore a fishnet blue Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress that was entirely see-through. The mesh dress featured a low-cut neckline, which she chose to go braless underneath, and styled it with a pair of high-waisted black underwear. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe, black ankle-strap Jimmy Choo heels and had her long hair down in beach waves.