Naomi Campbell, 52, Looks Fierce In Plunging Blazer On The Runway At Milan Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell looked stunning when she rocked a plunging blazer with nothing underneath while strutting down the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

By:
September 23, 2022 1:38PM EDT
Image Credit: Riccardo GIordano/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell took Milan Fashion Week by storm when she wore a low-cut baggy blazer with nothing underneath revealing ample cleavage. The 52-year-old hit the runway at the Boss show wearing an oversized blue suit with a baggy blazer, opting out of wearing a shirt or bra beneath.

Naomi Campbell rocked this plunging suit with nothing underneath on the Boss runway during Milan Fashion Week. (Riccardo GIordano/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock)

Naomi styled her blazer with a pair of matching wide-leg trousers and a long navy blue peacoat draped over her shoulders. She topped her look off with a pair of peep-toe leather heels and gorgeous glam. Her long, dark black hair was down, pin-straight, and parted in the middle while a sultry smokey eye and a glossy lip completed her look.

Aside from this look, Naomi also slayed the Tod’s runway wearing a taupe, double-breasted leather trench coat that was cinched in around her waist. She styled the coat with a pair of matching straight-leg leather trousers, a cream leather purse, and cream suede sandals.

Naomi Campbell slayed the Boss runway during Milan Fashion Week, (Riccardo GIordano/ipa-agency n/Shutterstock)

Naomi has been looking fabulous lately and when she’s not strutting down catwalks, she’s gracing the covers of magazines. The supermodel slayed the September cover of W magazine’s 50th-anniversary issue when she wore a sheer fishnet dress.

On the cover, Naomi wore a fishnet blue Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress that was entirely see-through. The mesh dress featured a low-cut neckline, which she chose to go braless underneath, and styled it with a pair of high-waisted black underwear. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe, black ankle-strap Jimmy Choo heels and had her long hair down in beach waves.

