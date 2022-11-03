Irina Shayk Slays In Plunging Corset, Lingerie & Sheer Mini Skirt For Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Fashion Show

Image Credit: Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Irina Shayk stole the show at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show when she wore a sexy green metallic corset top with sheer lingerie and a matching mini skirt. The 36-year-old led a long line of models when she wore a skintight, plunging green corset top that revealed ample cleavage, styled with see-through underwear and a matching mini skirt.

Irina’s top was semi-sheer in the front and featured underwear cups that put her cleavage on full display. The cropped bustier put her toned abs and tiny waist on display and she styled it with a pair of high-rise, strappy sheer underwear. On top of her cheeky undies, she wore a skintight, sheer mesh mini skirt covered in sparkles and accessorized with strappy glitter heels, green dangling diamond earrings, and a silk neck scarf.

As for her glam, she had her long brown hair down and pin-straight while the top of her head was braided in tight corn rows. A super sultry thick black cat-eye liner on top tops and bottoms of her lids, paired with a glossy red lip completed her ensemble.

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video, was jam-packed with celebrities both on and off the runway. Another notable model in the show was Cara Delevingne, who looked stunning in a plunging black sparkly bra with straps across her chest. She had her hair slicked back into high braids while her eyebrows were bleached and a thick black cat-eye liner completed her look.

The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on November 9, and the latest Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty.