Diddy Says It’s ‘All Love’ With Michael J. Ferguson After Heated Fight In Halloween Costumes

The Bad Boy Records founder apparently squashed his issues with the 'Power' star, as he revealed in an Instagram comment.

October 31, 2022 2:30PM EDT
Diddy shut down rumors that he and Michael J. Ferguson have beef after the two got into a squabble after a Halloween celebration on Sunday, October 30. The rap icon, 52, commented on an Instagram post from The Shade Room to write that the two only had love for each other. Diddy showed that he was really glad that the two got to hug out their short argument.

Diddy’s comments on Instagram. (Instagram/Diddy)

Diddy could be seen dressed as Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knightgetting up close and speaking to Michael. Michael called him a “p***y” and told him “Don’t touch me,” and the record executive scurried away, mimicking a Joker-inspired laugh. “You’re a clown,” Diddy said.

During the screaming match, Diddy told off Michael while in costume. The rapper seemed bothered by Michael’s reaction to his costume. “What’s up? You don’t like me? Then mothaf**kin’ get to it,” he said. “Don’t f**king play with me on Halloween, baby. I’m out here with love.”

While saying that he was there “with love,” may have been a hint to who he was, Diddy later asked Michael if he realized who was wearing the costume and invited him for a hug, before asking him to come to another party. “I love you, and we’re stronger together,” he said. “Come to the afterparty and change your vibration.”

In the comments from The Shade Room’s video, Diddy brushed off the altercation and showed that he was glad to settle any differences positively. “Had a fun night. It’s all love. Hugged like black kings should do when it comes to some bulls**t,” he wrote. “Love love love.”

Diddy and the two got into a very brief spat outside of a Halloween party. (Rob Latour/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Michael also seemed glad to put it behind them. He shared the video on his Instagram Story, along with a laughing emoji. He also posted a meme that someone made about his Power character 2-Bit, joking about the run-in. “Ran into Diddy last night,” he wrote. “All love.”

Aside from the short conflict with the Power actor, Diddy looked like he had a blast playing the Joker on Halloween. He shared a ton of photos and videos of him in character, giving his best impression. He even shared a video he took of him running into Tyler, The Creator, who also laughed as he saw Diddy’s epic costume. “You look beautiful,” the Flower Boy rapper said. “This is top tier.”

