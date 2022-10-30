Diddy Channels Late Heath Ledger’s Joker With Incredible Transformation: Watch

Diddy, 52, flaunted his version of the Joker from the Batman comic books and film franchise, in his latest Twitter video! The rapper was dressed to impress in the legendary character’s famous outfit, which included a purple blazer over a green vest and tie, and had his face paint and hair on point, as he took in the Halloween spirit. He was standing in what appeared to be a garage of some sort and did his best version of the Joker’s laugh as those behind the camera couldn’t hold in their own laughter, in the clip.

Hello my friends, I’m the Joker. I’m highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha 🃏🖕🏿🎃 pic.twitter.com/LtggxdqkCR — LOVE (@Diddy) October 30, 2022

“Hello my friends, I’m the Joker. I’m highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha,” Diddy captioned the tweet that included the video. He also added a joker, middle finger, and pumpkin emoji before his fans took to the comments to compliment the epic costume.

Many revealed it was the best version of the Joker that they’d ever seen while others admitted it reminded them of the late Heath Ledger‘s version of the character, which he played in 2008’s The Dark Knight, which was released shortly after his death from an accidental overdose at the age of 28. “Is this really you? Because wow you are doing a fantastic job. We need a new joker movie with you,” one fan wrote.

In addition to his tweet, Diddy took to Instagram to share several photos and other video clips of the look. In one clip, he greeted Tyler, the Creator while in character, and the fellow rapper couldn’t help but smile as he sat in the passenger seat of a truck. Diddy walked up to him and did the creepy laugh before he told the camera it was going to be a “good night” because he “bumped into Tyler, the Creator.”

Another clip showed Diddy walk up close to the camera as he stood on an outside sidewalk and stayed in character. “So tonight it’s gonna be a special night. Everybody’s so serious but we’re about to go to club love,” he said before he added more improv and pretended to bite the camera. The talented star also shared a video of him sitting in a makeup chair right before he was about to be transformed into the character and wished everyone a happy and safe Halloween.