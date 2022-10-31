‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Victoria & Johnny Confess They’re ‘Falling In Love’ After She Chooses Him Over Alex

The Oct. 31 episode of 'Bachelor in Paradise' was a major breakthrough for Victoria and Johnny as they opened up about their deep feelings for each other on a date.

October 31, 2022
Victoria Fuller was still torn between Johnny DePhillipo and Alex Bordyukov on the Oct. 31 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Going into the third rose ceremony, it was revealed that the women would be giving out roses again, which meant that Victoria had a big decision to make. While Johnny was the guy who she’d connected with since her first few days on the beach, Alex was someone who she knew was on the same page as her in terms of being ready for marriage and starting a family. Victoria had taken Alex on a date during split week, which left Johnny unsure about where he stood.

“Of course I want things to be rainbows and butterflies with Johnny, but that’s not logical,” Victoria claimed. “That’s going off emotion. You can’t base life decisions off your emotions all the time.” In a confessional, she added, “This week has been a test. I have two amazing men who I absolutely adore, but I have to let one of them down. I’m just so confused. Tonight is going to be really hard for me.”

At the cocktail party before the rose ceremony, Victoria was “even more confused” than ever about her decision. Alex pulled her aside to have some wine and another conversation. “At this point Victoria’s teh only connection I’m pursuing,” Alex said. “I’m resolute on continuing to develop my relationship with Victoria. She is someone special and someone I am very interested in.”

Meanwhile, Johnny said he was sticking around because of how strongly he felt for Victoria. “If I didn’t feel for this girl, I would be done, 100 percent,” Johnny admitted. “But at the same time, I feel like I am developing these feelings where I can see a life after and that’s why I’m not willing to throw it all away right now. I hope she comes to realize that what we do have is real and good.” Johnny and Victoria also had a one-on-one conversation before the rose ceremony. He opened up about how hard it’s been to see her with someone else because of how strongly he feels for her. Victoria was glad to get the confirmation that Johnny really does like her.

At the rose ceremony, Victoria finally had to make her decision, and she chose to give her rose to Johnny. However, Alex wound up getting a rose, as well, when Florence Alexandra, who didn’t have a connection of her own, gave him hers. Still, that didn’t take a toll on Victoria and Johnny’s relationship. The next day, Victoria got a date card, and she took Johnny on the one-on-one.

During the date, they had the chance to spend some intimate time together. The date required them to open up to one another, which Johnny struggled with a bit at first. Eventually, they both opened up about their biggest fears. They both admitted that they were afraid about the potential of things not working out after Paradise, and both worried that they could lose each other.

Afterward, they confessed deeper feelings than ever before. “I know you have some things you think about the future and I feel like I push people away when they get too close, but I really don’t want to let you go,” Johnny said. “I really want to be that person for you. I might not be there right now at this very moment, but I feel like I am falling in love with you.” Victoria was on the same page. “I don’t want you to think you’re not good enough because you are,” she insisted. “I do see a future with you. You check all my boxes. I feel like I’m falling in love with you, as well.”

