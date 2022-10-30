‘Sister Wives’: Meri Admits She’s ‘Frustrated’ & Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Christine’s Decision To Leave

Christine Brown’s move to Utah was coming up on the Oct. 30 episode of Sister Wives, and Meri Brown and Robyn Brown were admittedly still shaken up by her decision. “I’m real frustrated,” Meri admitted to Robyn, when the two ladies met up to discuss their family situation (this episode was filmed more than a year ago, at the end of summer 2021). Christine had just recently informed her Sister Wives of her decision to divorce Kody Brown and move away from the family, but the news hadn’t quite sunken in yet.

“Supposedly it doesn’t affect us because we’re not part of their relationship, but that’s bullcrap,” Robyn insisted. “It’s so crazy to sit there and watch this big bomb going off in my family.” Robyn and Meri were upset that Kody didn’t fight harder to save his marriage to Christine. However, they were also furious that Christine was leaving them, as well as Kody. “I’m feeling betrayed,” Meri explained. “It just makes me think it was all a lie all those years. She always said how much she wanted the Sister Wives.”

In a confessional, Meri got emotional as she discussed Christine’s decision. “I felt like Christine was more than a sister wife,” she admitted. “I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years. We believe that this is the family structure for us and now all of a sudden everyone’s just changing their mind because it was hard?” She told Robyn that she was taking Christine’s decision “personally,” but she wasn’t even ready to cry about it because she was still so “pissed off”.

Meri and Kody had been in a rough patch in their relationship for years, but Meri never considered leaving the family. However, Christine doing so made Robyn worry that Meri could be next. “Hang in there with me,” she begged. “We have to rebuild. What I love about what you’re doing is that you’re not just making it about you and him — you’re making it about everyone else, too. It’s not just Kody that [Christine] is leaving.”

Meanwhile, Christine shed another layer of her relationship with Kody by selling the bedroom set from the home they shared in Arizona. “I don’t want to carry anything that could bring up painful memories with Kody in my next house,” she explained. “Him being in my space when we lived in my bedroom together was toxic. I’m not taking that toxic with me.” As for her future love life, Christine added, “Starting a new relationship at 49? I hope. I hope I can find love again and be in a relationship with someone who loves me and wants to be married to me and is attracted to me. I don’t know. But what I do know is that I’d rather be alone and love myself than to be with someone who doesn’t love me.”