Madison Prewett Marries Grant Troutt In Lavish Texas Ceremony: See 1st Dress Photos

Madison Prewett is a bride! The Bachelor beauty, 26, married Grant Troutt, also 26, in a ceremony at his parents Dallas, Texas home on Saturday, Oct. 29 date. The happy couple were surrounded by friends and family members, including guests Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan from The Bachelor, per Instagram. Madi and Grant exchanged vows in front of 400 invited guests, per PEOPLE magazine. She also took to social media to share photos from the blessed event. “It’s like heaven knew I needed you. 10.29.22,” she captioned the wedding day pics via Instagram.

Choosing to marry at the home of Grant’s parents was an important one for the couple. “We chose this location because it’s unique and special to us and having all our friends and family there means so much,” the 26-year-old said to PEOPLE. “I have always wanted to get married in the fall and we wanted a short engagement, so it couldn’t be more perfect,” she also said.

Madi, a former Miss Alabama Teen USA contestant, stunned in a sleek and strapless bridal gown by New York based designer NARDOS. She accessorized with veil by the same label, as well as a veil. Grant looked equally appealing in a classic black tuxedo. Grant and Madi were engaged on July 31, sharing lovely photos of the surfside Florida proposal via social media. Madi, already looking bridal in a white silk dress and bare feet, showed off the huge oval shaped sparkler in the post. Grant blended with the stunning scenery nicely, wearing a Pacific blue suit as he got down on bended knee. “7.31.22,” she captioned the photo collection. “You were worth the wait.”