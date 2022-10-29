Paris, Prince & Blanket Jackson Pay Tribute To 40th Anniversary Of Dad Michael’s ‘Thriller’ With Themed Party

What’s Halloween without a little “Thriller?!” Paris Jackson and her brothers, Prince & Blanket Jackson, threw a bash in honor of the 40th anniversary of the 1982 album, which was brought to life by their late father, the King of Pop Michael Jackson. The famous siblings hosted the star-studded affair outside of Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28.

Paris showed off her love of The Lord of the Rings movies by dressing up as one of the Black Riders, the evil henchmen on horseback, except Paris was sans horse. She still managed to look incredibly gorgeous even underneath the layered costume! The singer even shared some shots of the wardrobe to her Instagram Stories.

The American Horror Stories actress had some heavy competition in the costume department, though, with Vanessa Hudgens stealing the spotlight as a character from the 2010 Natalie Portman/Mila Kunis vehicle Black Swan.

Meanwhile, Prince was hilarious dressed up as Mario from Super Mario Kart, while his girlfriend Molly Schirmang was adorable as Princess Peach, according to JustJared. Blanket, in a very rare appearance, was sporting a black hoodie and black hat for his outfit to the shindig.

Last year, Prince, who was only 12 when his father Michael died in 2009, revealed Michael was the one that introduced him to the music video for “Thriller” for the first time, calling it a “traumatic moment” for him. “I was very young,” Prince said. “We were at Neverland and we watched it on the big screen at the theater that we had there. The moment where it’s the transformation, where he’s like, ‘Get away!’, the eyes just terrified me!”

He also recalled how his famous dad would try to keep the scares going after the music video ended. “He’s like, ‘You guys should be careful. You can’t be around me when the full moon comes up because that’s real,’” Prince said. “And he told us the story of what would happen when the full moon came out and we’d start running away terrified.”