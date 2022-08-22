Michael Jackson’s Family Calls Out Harry Styles Being Named ‘New King Of Pop’

Harry Styles, 28, has just been dubbed the new “King of Pop,” and at least one member of the late Michael Jackson‘s family isn’t having it! Per @popcrave, after Rolling Stone UK tweeted out the cover of their October/November issue featuring Harry on Monday, August 22, Michael’s nephew Taj Jackson took to the comments to roast them and demand a unique title for Harry. “Our October / November cover star is @Harry_Styles,” read the original tweet, alongside star emojis. “How does he make all of it look so easy — even when it definitely isn’t? Read the interview and see the cover shoot.”

Pictured on the new cover is Harry, rocking a white fur stole and pink sequin shorts while holding a birthday cake with lit candles. The lead reads: “Harry Styles: How the new King of Pop set the music world aflame.” Taj wasn’t happy and took to the comments section to clap back at RS. “There is no new King of Pop,” Taj wrote. “You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title.”

Taj, 49, is the eldest child of Jackson 5’s Tito Jackson, 68, who was the controversial Michael Jackson’s older brother by five years. His mother was Dee Dee Martes, who tragically passed away in a drowning accident in 1994. Many of Taj’s 180.3K followers agreed with his comment. “There is only one King of Pop and no offence intended to Harry Styles but he’s not in the same league or universe as Michael Jackson,” wrote one follower. “Harry is like every other pop star….. a Michael Jackson wannabe that will NEVER be anywhere near as good or as talented as the REAL King of Pop.”

Another penned, “No there’s only one. There won’t ever be another one. Same with Elvis.” Taj himself replied to his own comment, as well, doubling down on his feelings about his uncle. “Which is why the title he worked his butt off means something to me,” he wrote.