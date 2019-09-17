Michael Jackson’s Nephew Fires Back At 50 Cent Over ‘Disgusting’ Attacks On His Cousin Paris

50 Cent will soon be feuding with the entire Jackson family. After Fiddy made crude comments about Michael Jackson while attacking Paris Jackson, her cousin TJ Jackson said he lost ‘a lot of respect’ for the rapper.

“I loved ‘In da Club’ and some other 50 Cent songs, but I lost a lot of respect for him. A lot of respect, for many reasons,” TJ Jackson, 41, the son of Tito Jackson, 65, and the nephew of the late Michael Jackson, told AllHipHop. TJ’s comments came after Fiddy, 44, brought up Michael’s child abuse allegations in his feud with Paris Jackson, 21. After these comments, don’t expect TJ to blast “Candy Shop” or any other 50 track. “I just don’t think it was cool to attack my uncle without doing any research on the truth.”

“Then for him to attack my younger cousin who has to deal with all this, is even more immature and more disgusting,” TJ added. “Hopefully, he’ll mature and see more of a respectful side, but it is what it is.” When asked about Fifty bringing up the child abuse allegations, TJ just had to shake his head. “I think it’s silly, stupid, insensitive, and wrong… to everyone. Again, he just has to mature and understand the importance of respect. Not trying to get attention by posting stupid things, he should be beyond that.” (Michael Jackson and the Michael Jackson Estate have repeatedly denied all sexual abuse accusations leveled against the King of Pop.)

50 Cent’s feud with Paris, Michael and now, TJ, all began when he said that Chris Brown was better than the King of Pop. TJ, who was a member of the R&B group 3T, made it clear that the Jackson family’s beef doesn’t concern Breezy at all. “Me and my family have nothing but love for Chris. He’s always been incredibly respectful to all of us. He’s always paid great tribute and homage to my Uncle Michael. We all wish him nothing but the best. I hope he keeps breaking records, that’s my answer. I respect what he does as an artist, and he will continue to grow,” he told AllHipHop.

For those who need a refresher: Fiddy, when sharing a video of Chris Brown doing a series of backflips, said that he “never seen MJ come out like this.” Paris, in response, said that “true legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention.” This clap-back prompted 50 to bring up the long-standing allegations surrounding Michael Jackson. “Why am I the bad guy. I understand how you feel Paris, but does anyone care about how the little boys butts feel.”

This is just one of the many of 50’s current feuds. He’s also beefing with Lala Kent. He’s also keeping his longtime rivalry with Wendy Williams alive. Multitasking at its finest (or worst?)