50 Cent Claps Back At Paris Jackson & Shades Dad Michael Over Child Abuse Accusations

The feud between 50 and Paris started brewing after he compared Chris Brown to Paris’ dad, the late Michael Jackson — which Paris didn’t take kindly to.

Another day, another 50 Cent feud. The 44-year-old rapper is on the outs with Paris Jackson, 21, after he compared singer Chris Brown, 30, to her late father, ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson. Paris quickly defended her dad after the comment, and now 50’s throwing shade right back. “Why am I the bad guy,I understand how you feel Paris,but does anyone care about how the little boys butts feels 🤷🏽‍♂️,” 50 wrote in a new Instagram post on Friday, September 6. He attached the caption to a screenshot of a headline about Paris slamming the rapper over the Chris and MJ comparison, also adding the hashtags “#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac” — which are the names of his two liquor brands. 50 has been stirring the pot on social media as of late, particularly with his on-going Wendy Williams feud.

In his latest comment, 50 was referencing the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson, which were documented through a highly publicized case in 2005. Michael was found not guilty by a Jury after a four month trial. The singer was also accused in 1993, however, the case was dropped by prosecutors after a settlement was reached between Michael and the accuser. Though Michael died in 2009, the accusations have continued to make headlines, particularly after HBO aired the controversial two-part Leaving Neverland documentary. There has also been controversy around Chris Brown, who was involved in a case of domestic violence after he beat his ex-girlfriend Rihanna, 31, in 2009.

The tiff started after 50 posted a video from a Chris Brown performance that showed the singer doing a series of backflips. “All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this,” 50 captioned the video — which Paris did not take kindly to. “superbowl 1993,” she wrote back — referencing her dad’s iconic halftime performance, which is considered by many to be the greatest halftime show of all time. “true legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention. stillness, my friend. stillness. more power in stillness than you can probably understand,” she continued. Paris has a history of clapping back against criticism of her dad, who passed away when she was only 11 years old.

Fans seemed torn in the comments, taking various sides. 50’s longtime producer Scott Storch — who worked on his songs “Candy Shop” and “Just A Lil’ Bit” — had the rappers back. “You keep us all entertained 🗣 people admit the truth !! You love watching what fif says and does cause I sure do,” he wrote. “Leave his kids out of this. MJ is innocent. Facts don’t lie, people do,” another commented. “Chris Brown is def the closest thing to MJ ! Plus that’s 50 own opinion.. people need to relax,” a fan posted, while others criticized his behavior towards Paris.

Paris has yet to respond to 50 Cent’s latest post, but HollywoodLife has reached out to her for comment. We have not heard back as of publishing time.