Paris Jackson Claps Back At Troll Who Says Her Dad Would Be ‘Ashamed’ Of Her For Smoking Pot

Do NOT come for the King of Pop’s daughter with that anti-marijuana hate. After a troll called Paris Jackson a ‘degenerate druggie’ for smoking cannabis, she shut that ‘foolish’ troll down!

It all started with some culinary experimentation on the part of Paris Jackson, 21. “I make spaghetti grilled cheese sandwiches with mozzarella. BOMB,” she tweeted on June 3. When one of her followers said the next day that they were “curious to know how the heck you came up with this creation,” the daughter of Michael Jackson had a one-word response: “m a r i j u a n a.” Not everyone was on board with this. “Druggie,” one troll said. “I bet you do meth too. Your dad must be ashamed of you. Degenerate.” It didn’t take long for Paris to clap back.

“Because an organic medicinal plant from mother earth with dozens of healing properties that is legal where I live and used to help suffering people around the world = meth,” Paris tweeted. “Instead of taking poisonous addictive pharmaceuticals, this incredible medicine from the earth has been prescribed to me to help with my depression, anxiety, PTSD, and insomnia.” When one other user said that her father would disapprove of her cannabis use, Paris disagreed. “He actually didn’t have a problem with [cannabis use].”

“I didn’t [use cannabis] when I was younger obvs, but I really doubt he would have a problem with me doing it now, especially as an adult,” she added. “A very good doctor prescribed it to me, and it has helped me with my mental issues a lot, including helping me find peace.” She also clarified against people who think she’s a “wake and bake” type of smoker. “Well, doing it every day, dude, is clearly an issue,” she told one Twitter user. “I don’t do it as soon as I wake up unless it’s a rare occasion. I don’t do it when I work, and I don’t do it when I drive. It’s medicine to me and not an everyday thing. Even though it’s not addictive, it sounds like u were abusing it.”

Ultimately, Paris could have ignored the first troll, as a glimpse of their Twitter profile shows that they’re actually pro-cannabis. The troll in question has retweeted numerous cannabis-themed accounts (@StillHighhh, @HoldMyBluntt, @WeedPorns.) When a different user suggested that Paris “should just ignore these foolish attempts to get into your personal business,” she said that these interactions reveal that she – gasp! – is a human being. “20% of the population deal with some of the [mental afflictions] I listed. I think it’s good for people that follow me to know they’re not alone, and for those that have a mannequin perception of celebrities to know that I too am human.”