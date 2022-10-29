Jennifer Lawrence Pushes Son Cy, 7 Months, In Stroller Around NYC: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, enjoyed what looked like a relaxing stroll with her seven-month-old son Cy this week. The actress, who shares the bundle of joy with her husband Cooke Maroney, wore a casual outfit that included a long white coat over a maroon top, and dark pants as she pushed her only child’s stroller in the New York City fresh air. She also had her hair styled in two braids as she topped off her look with a bright blue New York Jets baseball cap.

The outing comes just one month after Jennifer made headlines for revealing Cy’s gender and name for the first time. The new mother revealed that he was named after postwar American painter Cy Twombly, who is one of Cooke’s favorite artists, in an interview with Vogue. She also opened up about how she’s been living life as a new mom.

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody,” Jennifer told the outlet. “If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start’, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’, and feel bad. Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.’ So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.”

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” the Don’t Look Up star, who gave birth in Feb., continued. “Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss’.”

Jennifer, who has been very private about her personal life over the years, also admitted she feels like her heart “has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” since she’s welcomed Cy. “I include my husband in that,” she said. “And then they’re both just, like, out there—walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, ‘Good night!’ You know? Like, who sleeps? I mean the euphoria of Cy is just—Jesus, it’s impossible. I always tell him, I love you so much it’s impossible.”