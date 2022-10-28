Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Hold Hands As She Rocks Bright Dress On Dinner Date: Photos

Priyanka Chopra looked absolutely stunning while out with her husband, Nick Jonas, in West Hollywood on Oct. 27. The gorgeous actress wore a hot pink dress that was adorned with orange flowers, making sure to stand out as she headed to dinner with the singer. She completed her look with orange heels and a matching purse, which paired perfectly with her bright-colored ensemble. Priyanka held tight to Nick’s hand as he led her into the restaurant. The singer looked handsome in an oversized black blazer with grey pants for the night out, as well.

Nick and Priyanka were joined by his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, for their dinner outing, but all eyes were definitely on Priyanka. The actress was absolutely stunning, with her hair styled in loose waves, with bangs curled around the frame of her face. The group hit up Catch Steak for their group outing.

This night out for Nick and Priyanka comes following the pair’s recent Diwali celebration. The duo was spotted out with Priyanka’s mom on Oct. 23, Diwali Eve, after a celebration for the Hindu religion. Nick held tight to Priyanka’s mother’s hand as he led her to the car. Meanwhile, Priyanka looked beyond beautiful in a white dress for the outing.

On the actual day of Diwali, Oct. 24, the two celebrated with their daughter, Malti, who was born via surrogate in Jan. 2022. It was Malti’s first Diwali. Nick posted a photo on Instagram of the cute, happy family on Instagram, but he covered Malti’s face with a heart emoji, as the stars are still keeping her out of the public eye. Priyanka looked breathtaking in her Diwali garb, putting a modern twist on her look by rocking a sparkly gold crop top underneath her robe. “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [love],” Nick captioned the pic. “Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all.”