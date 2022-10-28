Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Rock Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Halloween Costumes

Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns went all-out for Halloween, transforming into two musical icons in a fun new video! Jordyn, 25, posted the clip via Instagram and TikTok on Friday, October 28. “Introducing Bruno Woods & Anderson Towns,” she captioned the clip for her 12.8 million followers on Instagram, and “Introducing Silk Sonic ft. @Karl-Anthony Towns” for her 1.2 million followers via TikTok. The video featured an uncanny resemblance to the R&B duo, with Jordyn rocking a magenta polka dot blouse with a matching scarf, white shoes, and magenta pants. She also teased her hair into tight curls and rocked sunglasses with a belt.

Karl, 26, perfectly matched her vibe in a white and blue polka dot button up shirt, open and paired with a tee underneath. The NBA star also wore a golf cap, statement sunglasses, dark pants, and loafers without socks. He also hilariously rocked a bob hairstyle wig and a fake beard. The fashionable couple adorably hung out near a couple of slot machines for the perfect Halloween costume clip. Many of Jordyn’s fans were delighted by the lighthearted clip, and took to the comments thread to gush over the epic couples costumes.

“Bruno is going to be so flattered. And he’s a Libra too,” commented one fan, while another wrote, “Goals, to be honest.” “So freaking cute,” reacted a third fan. Many simply expressed their approval with rows of laughing, fire, or heart emojis. “It’s the bob with the beard for me,” quipped another. “LOVE IT!!!! U TOO R SOOOO CUTE TOGETHER!!” gushed a fan.

The couple began dating back in May of 2020. A source told us in September of 2020 that Jordyn was there for Karl after his mother’s death from COVID-19, and that helped the couple bond early on. “Jordyn and Karl were friends for the longest time and then when his mom passed, she was really able to be there for him because she understood exactly what he was going through,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, noting that Jordyn lost her father John Woods to cancer five years ago, in 2017. “Jordyn and Karl got closer and it just naturally grew into them falling in love. They kept it to themselves at first because they didn’t want the pressure, but they’re in love and they just couldn’t hide it anymore.”