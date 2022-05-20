Jordyn Woods Rocks Mini Dress For Date Night With Karl-Anthony Towns At Dior Men’s Show

Jordyn Woods and her NBA star boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns are the epitome of relationship goals. The gorgeous couple, who have been an item for a few years now, took their red-hot romance to the Dior Men’s Show on Thursday, May 20. The former reality star draped her famous figure in an adorable red-and-white jumper, while the basketball pro served up style in an all-gray ensemble. While checking out the fashion show, they looked like they jumped off the runway themselves!

The couple not only enjoys going out to various events together, but they also keep close by working on their fitness as a team. Jordyn shared a clip of them at a gym recently with the caption, “WELLNESS WEDNESDAY• get a partner that challenges you! We told each other we were gonna get in the best shape of our lives and that’s exactly what we’re doing!”

The post will come as no surprise to fans, as Jordyn has been very vocal about her health journey. “I think a big thing about me is that I am really big on mental health. And fitness has been my form of therapy through everything,” Jordyn shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I am someone who lost weight and I did it the traditional way and worked my butt off to get to the point that I am at today,” she continued. “I am like every other girl, it is not some extreme thing that I did that truly worked, but what works for me can work for a lot of other people.”

Jordyn Woods looks stunning in a revealing jewel chain dress as she celebrates her birthday with boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Another source close to Jordyn spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how the pair went from friends to lovers so quickly when they began their romance. “Jordyn and Karl were friends for the longest time and then when his mom passed, she was really able to be there for him because she understood exactly what he was going through,” they told us, recalling how Jordyn lost her father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017. “Jordyn and Karl got closer and it just naturally grew into them falling in love. They kept it to themselves at first because they didn’t want the pressure, but they’re in love and they just couldn’t hide it anymore.”