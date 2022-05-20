Jordyn Woods Rocks Mini Dress For Date Night With Karl-Anthony Towns At Dior Men’s Show

The adorable couple were all smiles as they rocked their best fashions for the Dior runway show.

By:
May 20, 2022 6:38PM EDT
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Jordyn Woods shows off her curves in a orange dress as she and Karl-Anthony Towns grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 07 Oct 2020 Pictured: Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706067_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Dior show, Arrivals, Men's Spring Summer 2023 collection, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 May 2022
Malibu, CA - Jordyn Woods shows off her luscious curves in a crop top while on a late date night with her beau Karl Anthony-Towns at Nobu in Malibu. The couple matched in apple green and tan. Jordyn kept comfy in her green bottega Venega fur slippers while accessorizing the look with a matching green Hermès Birkin bag. Karl rocked a matching Louis Vuitton Letterman jacket with a pair of green Nike AF1 sneakers. Karl is standing proudly beside his girlfriend after she received much criticism about her weight loss from critics who think that she may have underwent weight loss surgery instead of losing weight naturally. Pictured: Jordyn Woods, Karl Anthony Towns BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jordyn Woods and her NBA star boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns are the epitome of relationship goals. The gorgeous couple, who have been an item for a few years now, took their red-hot romance to the Dior Men’s Show on Thursday, May 20. The former reality star draped her famous figure in an adorable red-and-white jumper, while the basketball pro served up style in an all-gray ensemble. While checking out the fashion show, they looked like they jumped off the runway themselves!

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attended the Dior Men’s Show in May 2022. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

The couple not only enjoys going out to various events together, but they also keep close by working on their fitness as a team. Jordyn shared a clip of them at a gym recently with the caption, “WELLNESS WEDNESDAY• get a partner that challenges you! We told each other we were gonna get in the best shape of our lives and that’s exactly what we’re doing!”

The post will come as no surprise to fans, as Jordyn has been very vocal about her health journey. “I think a big thing about me is that I am really big on mental health. And fitness has been my form of therapy through everything,” Jordyn shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I am someone who lost weight and I did it the traditional way and worked my butt off to get to the point that I am at today,” she continued. “I am like every other girl, it is not some extreme thing that I did that truly worked, but what works for me can work for a lot of other people.” 

Another source close to Jordyn spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how the pair went from friends to lovers so quickly when they began their romance. “Jordyn and Karl were friends for the longest time and then when his mom passed, she was really able to be there for him because she understood exactly what he was going through,” they told us, recalling how Jordyn lost her father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017. “Jordyn and Karl got closer and it just naturally grew into them falling in love. They kept it to themselves at first because they didn’t want the pressure, but they’re in love and they just couldn’t hide it anymore.”

More From Our Partners

ad