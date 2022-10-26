Selena Gomez Looks Miserable In Bed After Catching Covid: I’m Feeling ‘Ok’

Selena Gomez revealed she is recovering from Covid-19 and asked fans to keep vigilant with their coronavirus boosters. The superstar singer/actress, 30, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to let her followers know she has to miss an upcoming guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after contracting the disease.

“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight,” she captioned a photo of herself recovering on her couch. “I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok.” She added, “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”

In the photo, Selena looks like she is getting the rest and relaxation she needs to battle her bout with Covid. Under a pile of cozy blankets, the “Hands to Myself’ singer appears to be sleeping, as her two adorable puppies keep her company by napping on the floor next to her.

The diagnosis update comes only a week after Selena posed with her ex Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin at a gala, proving there is no drama between the ladies. Of course, fans were already feeling that vibe after Hailey publicly detailed her relationship with Selena, saying she has “respect” for Selena and that they have spoken since Hailey walked down the aisle with Justin, whom Selena had dated on and off for years.

Rumors of bad blood between Selena and Hailey have been going around since Selena broke up with Justin and Hailey went on to marry him in 2018. The flames were fanned a plenty because it was never clear when Selena and Justin officially broke up and Hailey and Justin began dating. However, Hailey insisted their love lines never crossed.

“Not one time,” Hailey said on the Sept. 28th episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast when asked if she ever got intimate with Justin while he was dating Selena. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”