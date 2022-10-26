‘DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba Shines Like The Mirror Ball & Praises Charli D’Amelio’s Perfect Score Performance (Exclusive)

Michael Bublé had everyone feeling good on Dancing With The Stars this week! For the star-studded, music-forward event, judge Carrie Ann Inaba “searched high and low” for a dress that would fit the moment, as well as “balance out” the panel of her fellow male judges. “My dress was inspired by the Mirror Ball, itself! We did a little extra digging this week and found this beautiful gown by Sherri Hill, who is one of my favorite designers, and I have worn her many times in the past,” Carrie Ann explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “We did have a little fun with this week’s look by adding gloves and even making them from the additional length of the gown that was hemmed. Laura Basci did the incredible handiwork to create me my own custom set of gloves.”

The judge continued, “This is the first time I have ever worn gloves on DWTS, and it felt like the right night to do it because it was a night of elegance and glamour. I want to give a special shoutout to my team, who always works so hard, and especially this week because we are having a lot of pre-tapes. I love working with my team because they are so organized and meticulous. When you have people touching you and around you in your space like that all day long, it is really important to surround yourself with a wonderful team.” Her stylist, Rhonda Spies, added that Carrie Ann rocked “statement Elizabeth Cole diamond earrings, along with XIV Karats & Candy Ice rings for that edgy finish.”

When it came to her beauty, makeup artist Mary Lee Spiegel wanted to make sure Carrie Ann continued to sparkle like her gown! “I gave her a sultry bronzey look, with gorgeous skin and a merlot lip! For eyes, we did a neutral smokey look using the Tarte Cosmetics Maneater palette. Her cheekbones got the perfect pinky peach flush with Danessa Myricks vision flush in Bread N Butter and I finished the look with a deep wine red created with Mac Cosmetics lipliner in Vino and Eve Pearl lip rouge in Vampire Kiss,” she told HL, while hairstylist Glenn Nutley revealed he gave the judge “sexy hair that is full and textured!” “I started but working Oribe’s Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil into Carrie Ann’s damp natural hair and blew it out with a smooth blowdry with the Harry Josh Pro Dryer 2000 and a large round ceramic brush,” he explained. “I pre-waved some clip in pieces with the Hot Tools 2 inch curling iron to give volume and texture. Then, I put them in the hair with a bang piece, as well, which I pre-colored to match Carrie Ann’s hair color. I finished off with Oribe’s Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray and Oribe Superfine Hairspray.”

When it came to the competition, Carrie Ann was quick to praise Charli D’Amelio for achieving the first perfect score of 50 this season. “A spectacular showcase of her finely honed skills. Charli also exuded confidence and passion. A dynamic and truly masterfully danced Foxtrot. Grace personified,” she complimented. The star judge went on to praise CODA actor Daniel Durant and his partner Britt Stewart, calling their performance “inspiring.”

“When someone who can’t hear the music as we do finds a way to interpret the musicality to the extent that Daniel did last night, it is inspiring. Last week, I tasked him to push the edges of his performance more, to create a more dynamic performance. And his breakthrough came this week,” she recalled. “A breakthrough is when the performer learns something new about themselves. It is when they tap into a superpower, they didn’t know they had within themselves. This is what makes our show so special. It’s about self-exploration through dance and performance. Britt and Daniel found a whole new approach to their performance, and it paid off. Seeing tears in his eyes after his performance touched my heart.”

Carrie Ann also gave a shoutout to Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, also calling their performance a “breakthrough” for the pair. “Shangela’s posture, frame and hold really stood out to me as most improved last night. And that can be a powerful key to unlocking a chance at winning a Mirrorball trophy,” she told HL. “Technique is the foundation upon which outstanding performances can be built. A few missteps robbed her of a perfect score, but the growth is there and it’s really shining through… I’m looking forward to her next performance.”

Now, it’s on to Halloween! Stay tuned for the next episode of Dancing With The Stars on Monday on Disney+!