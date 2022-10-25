JoJo Siwa Transforms Into ‘Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy For Epic Halloween Costume: Watch

The JoJo and BowBow Show Show star JoJo Siwa, 19, took to Instagram and TikTok to share her amazing Halloween costume on Oct. 25. The actress and singer revealed that she decided to dress up as Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter movie franchise. JoJo used the audio from the film to add an extra element to the iconic video. “This is Crabbe and Goyle. And I’m Malfoy, Draco Malfoy,” the TV personality mouthed. The costume included the famous Hogwarts black robe, a grey cardigan, a white button-up shirt, and a green tie that matched JoJo’s emerald eyes. To complete the look she also styled her platinum short blonde locks in a sleek back style just like the famous movie character.

Many of the “Boomerang” singer’s fans took to the comments section on Instagram to praise JoJo for nailing the perfect costume. “OH MY GOD THE ACCURACY,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Crap that’s a resemblance.” Even singer Veronica Kole commented on how amazing JoJo looked. “No no no you BODIED this. You just won Halloween,” she wrote.

JoJo first hinted at dressing up as Draco on Oct. 23 via a TikTok video of her and her girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, 22, being snapped by paparazzi over the last week. “She always looks good but I look like Draco malfoy [sic] having a bad hair day,” JoJo captioned the video. The very next day, she took to TikTok to share another video of her transforming into Draco along to Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” song. “k but why do you actually look sm like him,” one user commented on the now-viral post. And although many agreed that JoJo really did resemble Draco, others couldn’t help but notice she also looked like Hazel Swearengen from Disney’s Bunk’d prior to putting on her full Draco outfit. “You look like hazel from bunkd,” one user penned, while another added, “Lmaooo I thought she was dressing up like Hazel.”

The Halloween posts come just days after JoJo and Avery have been spotted being loved up all over Los Angeles. “POV sobbing at the Burbank airport and then I look over and see paparazzi and all I can do is laugh,” the blonde beauty captioned an Instagram photo of her and her love at the Burbank airport on Oct. 23. And on Oct. 24, Avery shared an adorable video of herself cooking pasta for JoJo and her family. “How to impress your gf’s family,” the TikTok star captioned her post.

JoJo, who rose to fame via several Nickelodeon shows, came out as gay via Twitter on Jan. 22, 2021. “My cousin got me a new shirt,” she captioned the photo of her wearing a shirt that called her the “best gay cousin ever.” Following coming out, JoJo had her first public relationship with Kylie Prew, however, the two officially called it quits by June. The Dance Moms alum officially confirmed that she was in a new relationship, with Avery, on Sept. 12, via TikTok. Since then, the two viral personalities have been going strong and parading their love all over social media.