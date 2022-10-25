‘BIP’s Jacob Teases Reunion With Jill After Split Week & Why There Won’t Be A ‘Love Triangle’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jacob Rapini opens up about his relationship with Jill Chin on 'Bachelor in Paradise' and teases how things will go down when she returns after split week.

October 25, 2022 10:10AM EDT
The girls will finally return to the beach after being separated from the men on the Oct. 25 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. One of the ladies who took split week the hardest was Jill Chin, who had just begun to form a connection with Jacob Rapini before the couples were separated, with new men and women brought in. “We didn’t really have a chance to talk about [where we stood] beforehand,” Jacob told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I just gave her a hug and said, ‘We’ll talk when you get back.'”

Jill spent the week in tears, waiting to get back to Jacob and wondering what he was up to. However, Jacob began forming a connection with Kate Gallivan on the beach, and spent an entire night packing on the PDA with her in the hot tub and more. Jacob admittedly wasn’t that surprised that Jill hadn’t pursued anyone else during their time apart. However, he clarified that he was upfront with the new women about his relationship with Jill. “Even if it wasn’t seen on TV, I told all the girls that I had been talking to Jill,” he confirmed.

Still, Jacob said that he was attracted to Kate’s “bubbly and goofy” personality, which is what led him to explore a connection with her. There won’t be any “love triangle” drama between Jacob, Kate and Jill, though. “I’m not going to lead anybody on, that’s not in my nature,” Jacob confirmed, regarding his reunion with Jill. “You’re not going to see a love triangle. I’m very upfront with my feelings.”

Although Jacob obviously couldn’t delve too much into what happens, he did admit that the return to the beach was “hard” for many of the contestants. Of his relationship with Jill today, though, he added, “Jill is one of the people I still talk to the most. Without giving too much away about anything that happens going forward, Jill and I still keep in touch.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

