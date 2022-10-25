The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Meet Kevin Bacon In ‘Holiday Special’ Trailer: Watch

Ahead of the holiday season, Marvel Studios gifted audiences with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer on Oct. 25! And as if the trailer alone wasn’t enough of a surprise, they also revealed that Footloose star Kevin Bacon, 64, is set to join the rest of the cast for the special. In the clip, the characters Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) are seen trying to cheer up a sad Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) in the absence of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). They end up paying a personal visit to Kevin’s lavish home to give Star-Lord the ultimate Christmas present.



When Mantis and Drax fail to get Kevin to open his front door, Drax ends up breaking the glass and scaring the Hollywood actor. “We’re looking for the legendary Kevin Bacon,” Pom’s character says, while Dave’s character repeats the same phrase. After they break in, Drax tells the star, “You’re coming with us, as a Christmas present!”, and then Kevin proceeds to run away. The rest of the trailer showcases who fans can expect to see in the Disney+ special come Nov. 25. Aside from Drax, Mantis, and Star-Lord other cast members include: Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo, Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel).

The They/Them actor even took to Instagram to share the trailer and included a special message to the fans. “Did I miss that I was on the naughty list this year? The Guardians of the Galaxy are coming to collect. Don’t miss out, stream 11.25.22 on @disneyplus,” Kevin captioned the post. Many of his 2.3 million followers took to the comments section to celebrate Kevin’s upcoming role. “I mean, this is probably the most incredible and unexpected cameo in a movie this year,” one fan wrote. A separate admirer added that they will be sure to tune into the special in Nov. by writing, “Definitely gotta watch.”

Chris also shared the video to Instagram with the caption, “The holidays are coming … and so are *DUN DUN DUUUUN* The Guardians. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming November 25 only on @DisneyPlus.” The Parks and Recreation star’s fans were also just as excited as Kevin’s. “No, you guys did not do this. This is gonna be crazy. I can’t wait to watch this. Kevin Bacon in the avengers now,” someone commented on the post.

The holiday special is set to premiere over two years after Guardians of the Galaxy 2 hit theaters in May 2017. The Nov. release is also a teaser for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which is set to premiere on May 5, 2023. Marvel’s hit movie franchise first premiered in 2014 with much of the same cast mentioned above.