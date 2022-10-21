Kim Kardashian Rocks Tank Top & Leggings With Saint, 6, For North’s Game: Photos

The birthday girl slayed in leggings and a tank top as she showed up with an arm around Saint, for North's basketball game in Calabasas.

Image Credit: @CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA

Kim Kardashian doesn’t slow down her mom duties — not even for her birthday! The reality TV icon and SKIMS founder, newly 42, attended another of daughter North West‘s basketball games on Friday, October 21, looking sleek and gorgeous in a tank top! Kim paired the black tank with a pair of simple matching leggings, a pair of flip flops, and a hobo style bag. Kim smiled for photogs as she accompanied Saint, 6, in to watch her eldest child, 9, play in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Calabasas. The mother of four wore her never-ending platinum mermaid locks down and parted in the middle, and rocked a soft pink makeup glam. She appeared to be in high spirits as she enjoyed the afternoon with her kids.

Kim Kardashian at North’s basketball game on October 21, 2022. (@CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA)

Kim’s outing comes amid escalating drama from her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, who has reportedly just hired Johnny Depp’s former attorney Camille Vasquez as he faces backlash over a series of Twitter rants, a massive lawsuit from the family of George Floyd (over Kanye’s claims he died of a Fentanyl overdose,) and an appearance wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during Paris Fashion Week. A source told us that apparently, Kim has had it and would like for the loose ends in her divorce from the rapper to be promptly tied up.

“Kim is looking forward to turning 42 because she believes that this will be her best year ever,” a source close to the fashion maven told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for an October report. “She is single, strong, and equipped to manage her empire the way that she wants it. She wants this divorce to be finalized now more than ever. Kim believes that finalizing their divorce would be the best birthday present ever.”

Kim Kardashian smiles for photogs in Calabasas, California on Oct 21, 2022 (@CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA)

But none of that seems to have derailed her big day, and family and friends came out of the woodwork to pay tribute to Kim. “Happy birthday to my beautiful Kimberly!!!!” wrote her mom, Kris Jenner, in a heartwarming Instagram post. “You are still my little girl and at the same time you are the strongest woman I know. You handle everything that you go through with such incredible grace. You are such an amazing example of strength and calm through anything.”

