Kanye West Admits He Still Talks To Trump & Justifies Voting For Him: ‘I’ve Had Threats’ For Wearing A Trump Hat

Kanye West and former President Donald Trump are still on speaking terms. Despite Ye, 45, running against Trump, 76, in the 2020 election, the rapper admitted that he spoke to the former president during an upcoming interview with Piers Morgan on the broadcaster’s Uncensored show. Kanye said that he spoke to Trump after he was kicked off of Instagram and Twitter for making antisemitic remarks, similar to how the Republican had been kicked off following the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Kanye told Piers that he “was talking to Trump a couple of days ago,” and he relayed what he told him. “You know, I had 277 million followers, and the next day I had nothing,” Trump allegedly said to the rapper. Kanye then called out Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his company Meta. “Mark Zuckerberg thinks he is the government. These tech companies feel they’re more powerful than the US Government to the point of actually kicking the actual President of the United States off of an American social media platform. This is the world we live in,” he said.

Besides admitting that he and Trump still talk, Yeezy also recalled the pushback that he got for supporting Trump when the billionaire first announced his run for office in 2015. Although Kanye didn’t publicly show his support for him until after the 2016 election. “Everyone that was around me and my industry, in the entertainment industry, told me that my life would be over, I would be on the wrong side of history. I’ve even had threats to my life for wearing the Trump hat,” he said.

Kanye also claimed that his supported ended up “destroying my family,” referencing his divorce from Kim Kardashian. While Kanye had said that he didn’t vote in 2016, he still provided a justification for voting for Trump as a Black American. “But a person is classified, that has been given that title in America, as Black, in America that I’m supposed to stay in a block of a vote. You never heard the term white vote. So why is your term Black vote?” he asked. “It sounds just as racist as a Black drinking fountain.”

Piers announced the interview in a social media post on Thursday, October 20. In the wide-ranging interview, Kanye also spoke about his controversial remarks, regarding the murder of George Floyd. Floyd’s family has announced that they’re suing the rapper for $250 million. The family announced that they were suing him after Kanye had made comments in an interview, falsely saying Floyd had died of a fentanyl overdose. He also further spoke about his “White Lives Matter” shirts, which he debuted at a Paris Fashion Week event.

