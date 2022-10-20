Megan Fox Stuns In Sexy Plunging Corset Top While Posing In New Photos

Megan Fox looked sexier than ever when she rocked an incredibly plunging, sheer black mesh black corset top in stunning new photos.

By:
October 20, 2022 9:40AM EDT
megan fox
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Iggy Azalea was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening, as she made a stop for Frozen Greek Yogurt . The stylish rapper wore a Vivienne Westwood Corset, and Jacket along with a Bold Christian Dior Statement necklace . She wore a black face mask to stay safe , and carried a Dior Saddle bag , to complete her stylish look. She took to instagram today to deny any involvement in a lawsuit directed at French Montana's Brother, who hit a man with a car that belonged to Azalea. 22 Jul 2020 Pictured: Iggy Azalea. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690320_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid pictured attending Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence launch dinner at Le Chalet at Saks Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan.Pictured: Gigi HadidRef: SPL5339047 060922 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Camila Cabello leaving BBC Radio 1 and arriving at a Japanese Restaurant in Central London. 24 Mar 2022 Pictured: Camila Cabello. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA841454_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing for sure about Megan Fox, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 36-year-old posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Pick me energy,” as she posed in a low-cut, sheer black corset top with cutouts on the sides.

In the photos, Megan wore a furry red bucket hat while lounging on a swing in a backyard. She threw on a plunging black corset that put her ample cleavage on full display. The mesh top was see-through and cutout on the sides and she tucked the top into a pair of mid-rise, baggy black joggers with an elastic waist.

Megan accessorized her look with a slew of layered silver necklaces and rings and gorgeous glam. She had her jet-black hair down and pin-straight while a thick black cat-eye liner and a matte, nude lined lip tied her look together.

Megan has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a stunning neutral ensemble from Kim Shui. Megan wore a plunging sheer nude corset top that had an incredibly low-cut neckline and she styled it with a high-waisted pink skirt that was cut out on the sides and had a plunging slit on the front that revealed her toned legs. She styled the outfit with a pair of tan suede Paris Texas bots and a long camel Alexander Wang coat.

Another one of our favorite recent looks from her was her skintight, sleeveless denim mini dress with a low, sweetheart neckline and a corset bodice with underwire cups and a long black zipper trailing from the top to the bottom. She styled the mini with Gia Borghini x Rhw for Fwrd Denim Crystal Boots and a long denim coat with a blue fur hood.

More From Our Partners

ad