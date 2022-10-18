‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Catelynn Lowell Is Shocked When She Learns Who Briana DeJesus Is Secretly Dating

Briana DeJesus channeled Whitney Houston during the Oct. 18 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, when she revealed she’s secretly been dating a bodyguard. But it’s not just any bodyguard — it’s Catelynn Lowell‘s bodyguard! Bobby Scott is his name, and Briana made the reveal after returning home from Amber Portwood‘s birthday getaway with her cast-mates. Briana’s co-stars were happy for her upon hearing the news, but no one was more surprised than Catelynn, who revealed that Bobby was her bodyguard on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Briana said she spotted him while filming the show and immediately made a move on him. Fortunately, he was also interested in her, so now they’re dating. And she already flew up to Detroit to see him and attend a concert with him, but her mom told her not to rush into this romance. Especially since Bobby is 42 and Briana is only 28.

"Cheers to the next chapter in our relationship." 🥂💞#TeenMom: The Next Chapter is all-new tonight at 8/7c on MTV! pic.twitter.com/FjSGXwMOmg — MTV (@MTV) October 18, 2022

During this episode, the ladies also learned that Roe v. Wade was getting overturned, so everyone dealt with it in their own way. But for Maci Bookout, it meant she needed to have a talk with husband Taylor McKinney about getting a vasectomy. She had previously asked him to get one, but they put it off for a while. However, now that her current birth control is expiring, and her PCOS might negatively affect a future pregnancy, she wanted to make sure they didn’t accidentally get pregnant. Especially if abortions become illegal. So Taylor called Tyler Baltierra, who recently got one, and they joked about the procedure. Like Tyler, Taylor couldn’t believe that the procedure involved burning the inside of the vas deferens.

Later, Ashley Jones expressed an interest in wanting to go to nursing school in Las Vegas, but she feared that the environment might be destructive to Bar Smith‘s sobriety. After she got accepted into a nursing school, though, he said he’d figure out a way to make it work for the both of them, so it sounds like they’re heading to Sin City!

Next week on #TeenMom, BIG decisions and REAL challenges are headed our moms' way. 💗

Tuesdays at 8/7c on @mtv. ✨ pic.twitter.com/8fHMgNG4mg — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 13, 2022

Finally, Cheyenne Floyd was still dealing with the aftermath of the accident and she revealed that she needs corrective plastic surgery. However, when her doctor got food poisoning and postponed the surgery, she cried because she just wants to get it over with. She also didn’t want it to interfere with her bachelorette party that everyone already paid for.

