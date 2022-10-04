‘Teen Mom’: Catelynn Sets Boundaries With Her Mom As Tyler Gets A Vasectomy

The more things change, the more they stay the same. While the stars of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter faced exciting and sometimes “scary” new developments during the Oct. 4 episode, a few had to deal with ongoing issues from their past. To start, Catelynn Lowell was forced to set new boundaries with her mom after she realized that her mom was drinking more frequently again. Catelynn’s smart enough to know that she can’t control her mom’s habits, but what she can do is control whether or not she and her kids want to be around her mom while she’s drinking, so after Tyler Baltierra finally went to get his vasectomy, Catelynn sat down with her mom for an intimate one-hour chat. Especially because they needed April to babysit the kids while they went to the hospital. April didn’t want her talk with Catelynn to be filmed, so MTV cameras didn’t catch anything exciting. However, Catelynn give Tyler a play-by-play afterwards, and she said her mom took the talk well. “She actually got emotional”, Catelynn said. April admitted to drinking more often, but said she has since stopped doing that, so Catelynn’s hoping things go a lot smoother from this point forward.

It's so hard to believe that baby Benny is old enough to even have this conversation, but Maci and Taylor discuss if he's ready to have his own Instagram account. 📲#TeenMom: The Next Chapter is all-new tomorrow at 8/7c on MTV! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1q3h73aM8t — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Amber Portwood learned she’s officially done with her probation. And to celebrate, she went out with a friend for an alcoholic beverage. While she told Catelynn that she’d never take shots again, she did order a sugar-free Red Bull and asked her waiter to put some Tito’s vodka in it. But Amber said she wants to make sure she makes good decisions from here on out because her relationship with daughter Leah is better than ever. And she still has “the verdict with James” coming up, so Amber’s not out of the wood just yet.

Later, Maci Bookout‘s son Bentley, who’s now 13, told her he wants his own Instagram account. She and husband Taylor McKinney worried about predators that lurk online, but eventually they agreed to let him join social media — as long as his account can be linked to Maci’s phone, and he doesn’t befriend any strangers through the app.

On tonight's can't-miss #TeenMom: The Next Chapter, Cory opens up to Chey + Zach about his newborn daughter Maya's heart condition. 8/7c on MTV! 💫 pic.twitter.com/oJ3jjs0KLr — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 4, 2022

Briana DeJesus then sought treatment from a psychiatrist and got diagnosed with “bipolar depression”, which brought her mom to tears. Roxanne couldn’t help but worry about Briana’s future since her brother fought with depression and ultimately died by suicide. Fortunately, Briana said she’s going to try a new medication that her doctor hopes will help her.

Finally, Cheyenne Floyd supported ex Cory Wharton after his newborn daughter Maya was born with a heart condition.

