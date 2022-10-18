Dick Van Dyke, 96, Gives Money To Homeless People During Rare Public Sighting In Malibu

Dick Van Dyke was seen giving cash to homeless people on Thursday, October 13. The 96-year-old actor was assisting the Malibu Community Labor Exchange, which helps set up those looking for work with jobs. The Mary Poppins star was seen handing out $5 bills to different people in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The actor casually handed out the money to small group of people.

Dick seemed like he was in good spirits while being generous. He rocked a white polo and gray pair of Under Armour sweatpants during the outing. When a reporter went to speak to him after his charitable contribution, the actor laughed and responded that he simply likes to help out when he can. “Whenever I have some fives, I come by,” he told DailyMail.

The Malibu Community Labor Exchange has been helping people find work since 1990. As of 2010, the organization had helped register 5,000 workers and helped many more find jobs, according to its website. While Dick seemed happy to get to give money in person, the organization also accepts donations through its website.

Other than donating, the Emmy-winning actor has stayed active and he’s clearly making the most of his time. He was stopped by fans while out grocery shopping in June, and he told them that he was “just glad to still be here,” according to Page Six. A year prior, Dick showed off some of his dance moves and encouraged other elderly stars to keep on moving. “All you old guys out there, listen to me, I’m telling you. You can keep going for — I’m still dancing — and singing!” he said in an interview on CBS This Morning. Speaking of dancing, the Hollywood legend showed off his dance moves in an appearance in his wife Arlene Silver’s music video for her romantic song “Everybody Loves A Lover” in February.

The legendary actor may not appear in as many movies or TV shows as he once did, but at 96, he seems very happy to embrace his legacy for the classics that he’s been apart of in his recent years. Back in May, he was seen wearing a gray sweater with a design that said, “Just a spoonful of sugar,” referring to his classic movie Mary Poppins.