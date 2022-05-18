‘Mary Poppins’ Star Dick Van Dyke, 96, Rocks ‘Spoonful Of Sugar’ Shirt In Rare Photo

Dick Van Dyke, 96, made a rare outing recently and gave onlookers a blast from the past with his shirt! The legendary actor was recently photographed wearing a gray sweatshirt that had the words “Just a Spoonful of Sugar” on the front of it just like the song title “Spoonful of Sugar,” sung by Julie Andrews, from his 1964 musical film Mary Poppins. It also included a colorful print of a poon and cupcakes with sugar, and he was happily showed it off while walking past photographers.

The talented star also had a full white beard and paired the shirt with black sweatpants. He topped the look off with what appeared to be black slipper-style shoes and walked on a sidewalk by some buildings. He also looked relaxed as he walked alongside other people in the surprise and rare outing.

Before his latest outing, Dick made headlines when he stepped out with his wife Arlene Silver for a workout class in Malibu, CA in Oct. He looked fit and healthy in white button-down top and black sweatpants during the outing. Like in his recent pic, he also rocked his full beard, while Arlene showed off a stylish gray and purple sweatshirt and black leggings.

Dick opened up about how he stays active in his older years and even does sit-ups whenever he can, in an interview last year. “I’m 95. And a lot of my friends won’t do these,” he said to CBS This Morning while doing the sit-ups. “All you old guys out there, listen to me, I’m telling you. You can keep going for — I’m still dancing — and singing!”

The iconic celeb, who has starred in numerous television shows and films throughout his long career, which started in 1947, also talked about how he’s ready for his next role and is looking forward to turning 100. “I’m looking forward to 100,” he told the outlet. “George Burns made it, and I’m gonna do it too.”