Andy Cohen Slams Jennifer Aydin’s ‘Gross’ Fight With ‘RHONJ’ Costars Joe, Melissa Gorga

Following some pretty harsh words and a drink being tossed, Bravo personality Andy Cohen, 54, had some thoughts on the matter. “I think it’s gross,” he told ET regarding the spat between the RHONJ co-stars. “Period dot.” In a since-deleted TikTok video, shared by Jennifer Aydin‘s assistant, the social media manager explained her perspective of what happened. The assistant, Erica, claimed that Jennifer, 45, noticed that Melissa Gorga, 43, and her husband, Joe Gorga, 43, were in the hotel lobby and that she attempted to avoid them by heading “straight for the elevator.”

However, while Jennifer allegedly tried to avoid the Gorgas, the assistant said that Melissa began to shout out expletives and called Jennifer a “loser” and a “wannabe.” Jenn’s employee then confirmed that Jenn told Melissa to “shut the f*** up” and that is when Joe became involved. In the clip, he can be seen shouting expletives at Jennifer while his wife waves at her from a distance. Erica then emphasized how Jennifer was “alone” and “vulnerable” because her husband, Bill Aydin, was not present during this altercation.

Furthermore, Erica alleged that Melissa’s assistant, a man named Tom, also got involved and allegedly got “super close” to Jennifer. The assistant also claimed that Tom’s supposed proximity to Jenn “made her feel threatened enough to want to throw her drink.” In the clip, Jennifer is heard shouting expletives at someone off-camera when she then lunges and tosses her drink at Melissa’s assistant. “Don’t even try to test me,” Jennifer is heard shouting before adding, “No! Stay away!” The video then comes to an end with Erica saying “so now you have the full story.” However, her TikTok bio at the time of this writing read, “was told to take the video down.”

Since the drama took place, Jennifer took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight. “Hey @pagesix! Great job at fact checking! Here’s a screenshot of my ‘full beverage’ which was water, btw, that was Not thrown at JG- All you had to do was ask,” she wrote on the photo of her cup of water. Neither Melissa or Joe have posted anything on their Instagram’s at the time of this writing.

Andy also told the outlet his thoughts on the ongoing drama between Joe and his sister, Teresa Giudice, 50. “I don’t think it’s gonna go anywhere good anytime soon, unfortunately,” he said. The executive producer further dished about how exciting the upcoming season of the show will be. “Jersey‘s excellent. And we’ve got some new blood — it feels like the Jersey we love,” Andy shared. “And obviously there’s some major shifts in the Teresa-Melissa-Joe Gorga relationship, but we’ve got some new women in the mix who really energize the show, but they feel perfectly Jersey and they fit in the group really well.”