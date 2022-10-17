Shaun White Hilariously Reenacts GF Nina Dobrev’s Cheerleading Scene From ‘Degrassi’: Watch

Shaun White is a Gold-medal Olympian and snowboarding icon, but it seems like he missed his true calling as a professional cheerleader. While Shaun, 36, was enjoying what looked like a falafel sandwich, he opened up TikTok to see that his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, shared a scene from her time on Degrassi: The Next Generation. “Hey! Hey! Panther fans! Yell it out and rock the stands!” says Nina’s character, Mia Jones, as she tries out for the Degrassi cheerleading squad. Not one to let lunch get in the way of school spirit, Shaun got on his feet and clapped his hands along with Mia. He even nailed the high kick that Mia pulled off at the end.

“You are the cutest couple ever,” one fan told Nina, 33, and Shaun. “Nailed it,” added another. “Okay, but your standing split was on point,” said another. “It’s the kick for me.” “You would definitely make the Power Squad at Degrassi,” said one fan. “The flexibility. I don’t remember any tricks you did with your leg like that,” wrote one amazed follower.

In May, Shaun and Nina attended their first red carpet event together as a couple when they hit up the U.K premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. The film stars Nina’s ex Glen Powell, but there weren’t any hard feelings on the red carpet. Instead, Nina and Shaun brought a touch of glamour. Shaun wore a white tuxedo jacket, black pants, and a bow tie. She wore a one-shoulder asymmetrical dress with chic cutouts.

Many fans on Shaun’s cheerleading TikTok implored him to “marry her already,” nothing their impatience when it came to him proposing. The two have been together for almost three years, first linked in March 2020. The couple went biking together in Malibu, sparking romance rumors as they enjoyed the open air in the first months of the COVID-19 lockdown. A few weeks after this biking date, photographers captured Shaun as he left Nina’s home after spending the night. The couple went Instagram official later in April 2020 and would fill the rest of the year with PDA as they waited out the pandemic together.

“They have definitely discussed what it would be like to get married and have kids, the whole nine yards,” a source told HollywoodLife in March 2022. “They are so in love and can’t imagine not spending the rest of their lives together. What they have is the real deal.”