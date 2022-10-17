‘DWTS’ Recap: Selma Blair Leaves The Competition After A Stunning Final Dance

The two-night Dancing With the Stars event kicks off with Most Memorable Year. The 12 couples left in the competition will be performing emotional routines that best represent the most impactful years of their lives. The first couple up is Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.

Trevor and Emma are hoping for a comeback after landing in the bottom two last week. They dance a gorgeous jazz routine to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay. Len Goodman says that was “without a doubt” Trevor’s best dance yet. Derek Hough tells Trevor that he felt his presence watching this routine. “I cried in this dance because I could feel how hard you were trying,” Carrie Ann Inaba admits. Trevor and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko dance a beautiful foxtrot to “Roar (Acoustic)” by Katy Perry. At the end of the performance, Shangela’s mom comes out onto the ballroom floor to hug her. “It was so wonderful to see this side of Shangela,” Derek says. Bruno says Shangela was “lyrical” and “emoting in a very kind and natural way.” Carrie Ann calls the performance “amazing” even with the stumble. Len raves over the “lovely foxtrot. It moved beautifully across the floor… Your frame I thought was good.” Shangela and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.

Jessie James Decker starts out singing her hit “Blue Jeans” and segues into a tango with Alan Bersten. She runs over to her kids, who are dressed in all denim, after the performance. “The second half of the routine was spot on,” Bruno says. Carrie Ann tells Jessie that she has “really stepped into this game of ballroom dance.” Len likes that there was a “good amount of tango” in the routine. “It was sharp. It had attack,” Len says. “It had purpose, and it had determination.” Shangela and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 8; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 29 out of 40.

Gabby Windey & Joseph Baena Shine

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy dazzled with their foxtrot to “If the World Should Ever Stop” by JP Cooper. Carrie Ann praises the performance, but she admits that it sometimes feels like there’s a “little bit of a disconnect” between Gabby and the dance. “What more do you want, Carrie Ann?” Bruno can be heard saying.

Len points out Gabby’s “lovely lyrical movement. He adds, “It just had effortless ease.” Derek raves over Gabby’s “beautiful” turns. Bruno tells Gabby that she looks “magnificent.” Gabby and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach shine with their sexy rumba to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. Len admits that he “never expected” to come out and do his best dance with this rumba. Derek loves how Joseph and Daniella got back to basics with their “pure” and “beautiful” rumba. Carrie Ann declares, “That was one of the best rumbas by a male [on this show] I have ever seen.” Joseph and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 9; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 34 out of 40.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart dance a breathtaking contemporary to “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell, which also features his translator Gabe. “This is a type of dance that transcends this competition,” Derek says. “You didn’t miss a beat,” he adds. Bruno thinks there is “really something unique and very, very special” about Daniel on the dance floor. Carrie Ann says this was one of Daniel’s best dances yet. Len points out that “one or two of the lifts could have been a little cleaner,” but he thinks the dance was overall great. Daniel and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 34 out of 40.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong dance a fun salsa to “Let’s Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)” by Jagged Edge ft. RUN. Carrie Ann loves that Jordin takes “such ownership of every move” she makes. However, she points out that Jordin has a bit of a flailing hand issue during her dancing. “You danced it with such confidence,” Len says. However, Derek feels like the performance felt a “little under-rehearsed.” Bruno doesn’t get a chance to weigh in because he falls out of his chair! Jordin and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 33 out of 40.

Charli D’Amelio Almost Gets A Perfect Score

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas leave the room speechless with their powerful contemporary to “when the party’s over” by Lewis Capaldi. “It was perfect,” Carrie Ann tells Charli. Len says the routine was “full of interesting choreography.” Derek raves that this “was a stunning physical representation of an emotional and mental feeling that we have.” He calls the concept “bold” and “so creative.” Charli and Mark’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 39 out of 40. The first 10s of the season!

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki jam out with a fun jazz routine to “Levels” by Avicii. Len says Vinny’s performance was “terrific.” He adds, “It was clean, it was clear, it was simple, but it was effective.” Derek admits that Vinny has become one of his favorite dancers on the show. “It suited you. It was perfect for you,” Bruno tells Vinny. Vinny and Koko’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev dance a sensual rumba to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby)” by Lauryn Hill. “You have improved so much,” Derek says. He notes that Heidi’s leg placement is “absolutely spot on.” Carrie Ann adds that Heidi’s “posture is amazing.” Len loves how there was a feeling of “romance about it the whole time. It was absolutely beautiful.” Heidi and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson dance a stunning foxtrot to “Beautiful” by Jim Brickman and Wayne. After the performance is over, Wayne’s daughter comes out to hug her dad. Carrie Ann says the performance was a “beautiful tribute” to Wayne’s daughter. “It had an elegance about it. It had a smoothness, which I enjoyed very much,” Len says. Wayne and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 37 out of 40. This is Wayne’s first 10 of the season!

Selma Blair Leaves DWTS

The last performance of the night comes from Selma Blair and Sasha Farber, but she makes an announcement in her package. She tells Sasha that she had MRIs done due to her ongoing battle with MS, and the results came back. “I can’t go on with the competition,” she says. “My body is definitely taking a hit.”

She is able to perform one last dance on DWTS. Selma and Sasha dance a beautiful waltz to “What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day. Since Selma is leaving the competition, no one is being eliminated. The judges praise Selma and how she has inspired millions of people with her story. Carrie Ann, through tears, says watching Selma has been like witnessing a “living, breathing, elegantly dancing miracle.” Selma and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40. Selma’s son is by her side as she takes her final bow.