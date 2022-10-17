Russell Crowe, 58, Cozies Up To GF Britney Theriot, 31, As They Make Red Carpet Debut At Movie Premiere

Russell Crowe, 58, and Britney Theriot, 31, are finally red carpet official! The couple flaunted their romance at the premiere for Russell’s new movie Poker Face in Rome, Italy on Saturday night (Oct. 15). Russell cozied up to Britney and sweetly wrapped his arm around his gorgeous woman, as the pair smiled for the cameras on the red carpet.

The Oscar winner looked handsome in a dark grey suit and a black T-shirt with a pair of black shoes. Britney stunned in a formal blue patterned dress with black heels. The former actress held a black clutch purse and styled her blonde hair in loose waves.

Russell and Britney really did look so sensational while celebrating his new film. It comes out November 16 and also stars Liam Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. Russell plays a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends for a high stakes poker game at his Miami estate.

Russell and Britney still haven’t publicly spoken out about their relationship, but they have certainly appeared inseparable on their many PDA outings. In January, the couple cuddled up front row at the Australian Open in Melbourne. The year prior, they played a game of doubles with friends in Sydney, where a few Hollywood heavyweights were sitting in the stands, including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Jeff Goldblum.

It’s believed Russell first met his girlfriend on the set of his 2013 film Broken City. The encounter came right as he and actress wife Danielle Spencer separated in 2012, after nearly ten years of marriage. Russell and Danielle married on April 7, 2003 and have two sons, Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16. They finalized their divorce in April 2018.