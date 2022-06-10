How To Get The Loose Waves Hairstyle For Short Hair, Like Selena Gomez, Just In Time For Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The latest hair trend that is going to be everywhere this summer is without a doubt Botticelli Waves. If you haven’t heard about it on social media, then let us explain – it’s a loose, wavy hairstyle that starts at the roots and ends at the tips. It was inspired by Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, who would paint his subjects with long wavy hair in this style.

However, there’s a new trend circling around – the Botticelli Bob, which is the same thing as the waves, but for people with shorter hair, like Selena Gomez. Other celebs who have tried the beachy waves include Laura Harrier and Kristen Bell, and luckily, Sebastian Professional International Stylist, Anthony Cole, shared with us exactly how you can get the look.

Anthony Cole explained why this look is great for summer, saying, “This is a perfect summer look to pack in hydration and minimize hot tool usage!” To achieve the look at home, follow his five simple steps, below:

1. “Prep the hair with Sebastian Professional No.Breaker ($34, Amazon) for damage repair and volume and Sebastian Professional Potion 9 ($18, Amazon) for moisture.

2. Create two or three braids depending on your hair thickness.

3. Sleep in the braids overnight or spray them with Sebastian Professional Trilliant ($21.50, Amazon) for heat protection.

4. Heat the braids with a hair dryer or a flat iron and let them cool.

5. Then, take out the braids, gently brush through your hair with your fingers and enjoy!”