KarJenner Kids Make Slime & Play With Spooky Decorations At Halloween Party: Photos

The 2020 Kardashian-Jenner Halloween cousin party took place on Sunday (Oct. 16), and from the photos and videos that Khloé Kardashian shared to her Instagram story, it was one frightful delight. Khloé, 38, gave her followers a look into all the Halloween decorations and fun activities, all while tagging Wild Child, the balloon bar/party supply store in Long Beach, California. There were plenty of delicious-looking treats on the snack table, from black cat cookies to spider-covered cupcakes. For the KarJenner kids – True Thompson, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5, Chicago West, 4, and 7-year-old Reign Disick – it was a Halloween feast.

For fun, there was a slime-making station. There were vials of scents, ranging from “Harvest Spice” to “Autumn Wreath” to “Forest Pine” and “Apple Cider.” Khloé shared photos of the kids making slime, her daughter painting a Halloween picture, and the cousins goofing around with plastic vampire teeth and eyeballs. “Memories to last a lifetime for the kiddos,” Khloé captioned one video. On Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, the SKIMS founder posted photos of her trip to a pumpkin patch, including a few carved pumpkins.

Fans eagerly await to see what the KarJenners – young and old – will do for Halloween this year. In 2021, Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker went all-out with their costumes. Travis, 26, and Kourt recreated the True Romance movie poster, dressed up like Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, and pulled off a compelling Edward Scissorhands, with Kourt dressing up as Winona Ryder’s Kim while Travis was the titular Edward. Kim, 41, went as a space cowboy, dressing up in a Mugler-designed silver “CowBot Costume” that involved a metallic bra, chaps, and arm sleeves.

Unfortunately for Khloé, the only thing she dressed up as for Halloween 2021 was a positive COVID-19 test. Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” she tweeted on Oct. 29, days before the big spooky holiday. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

That was not the kind of “Mother-Daughter Costume” that Khloe and True hoped for. In the past, Koko and True dressed like 101 Dalmatians, while Kim and North West did their best Aladdin-themed costumes.