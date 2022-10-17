Hailey Bieber Debuts New Red Hair Makeover Amid Selena Gomez Hangout: Photos

Hailey Bieber, 25, looked incredible in a new set of Instagram photos! The model, who is married to Justin Bieber, rocked a brand new dark red hair color as she posed in a white cropped tank top, in the post, which was shared on Oct. 15. The beauty had her long hair up with some strands hanging down the sides of her face and added glossy red lipstick to the look.

“🦇👻👻👻👻 having a lil too much fun,” she wrote in the caption of the spooky-themed photos. It didn’t take long for her fans to respond with a lot of compliments and other kind words. “Red actually looks really good on you,” one fan wrote. “You’re the queen of Halloween,” another pointed out. “Hailey how are you real?” a third asked.

Hailey’s latest set of photos come after she made headlines for posing for multiple photos with her husband’s ex Selena Gomez at the Academy Museum’s Gala on Sunday. She went back to her regular brown hair for the event and looked gorgeous in a dark brown sleeveless dress that was cut out at the waist. The hangout and photos came as quite a shock considering there were rumors that claimed they didn’t get along due to past drama over Justin.

Just weeks before their gala hangout, Hailey commented on the rumors about Selena, during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” the Rhode Beauty founder explained. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine! That brought me a lot of peace. WE know what happened. It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

Selena and Justin dated off and on over the years before being seen hanging out once again between Oct. 2017 and Mar. 2018. They appeared to go their separate ways after that though, and Hailey, who also had a relationship with the “Baby” singer in the past, was spotted out and about with him in Apr. 2018. They got engaged that summer and eventually were married in Sept. 2018.